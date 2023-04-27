Home Nation

Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties

Dasanglu Pul (45), the third wife of former chief minister Kalikho Pul, was re-elected from the seat in 2019 after winning it for the first time in a by-election in 2016 following her husband's death.

Published: 27th April 2023 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The election of Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul was declared void by the Gauhati High Court for concealing information about her properties in the election affidavit.

The Itanagar bench of the high court declared her election from the Hayuliang assembly seat in Anjaw district as void under the Representation of People Act in an order on April 25.

Dasanglu Pul (45), the third wife of former chief minister Kalikho Pul, was re-elected from the seat in 2019 after winning it for the first time in a by-election in 2016 following her husband's death.

Congress candidate Lupalam Kri, who lost to Pul in 2019, had filed a petition in the court, challenging her election.

Hearing the petition, the bench of Justice Nani Tagia observed that "the respondent/returned candidate had not presented her nomination paper in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and, as such, the nomination paper of the respondent/returned candidate is liable to be rejected under Section 36 (2) (a)" of the said Act.

"Hence, the improper acceptance of the nomination of the respondent/returned candidate by the returning officer, therefore, has materially affected the result of the election of the respondent/returned candidate," the court said.

Kri in his petition had claimed that Pul's candidature was substantially defective as she did not declare her husband's four properties in Mumbai and two in Arunachal Pradesh in the affidavit filed by her.

He claimed the returning officer had improperly accepted Pul's candidature despite a written complaint against her.

The BJP MLA submitted to the court that in view of the legal heir certificate, Kalikho Pul's first wife Dangwimsai Pul is the owner of his properties.

Due to this, she did not mention any of those properties in the election affidavit, she told the court. Pul later told reporters that she would be challenging the high court order in the Supreme Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasanglu Pul Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp