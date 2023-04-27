Bhopal Diary: No recommendations on Congress’s ticket distribution

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BJP’s first-time Brahmin MLA alleges threat to life

While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently made a slew of announcements eyeing the Brahmin voters, a first time Brahmin MLA of BJP has alleged threat to life from a nexus of politicians, illegal builders and government employees in native Vidisha district.

The Sironj MLA Umakant Sharma (brother of Vyapam scam accused ex-minister Late Laxmikant Sharma), who enjoys an unprecedented three armed police guards security, also alleged that his security concerns were being ignored despite having been conveyed from district to state level. Party insiders, however, believe that he is raising the issue to stay in public limelight.

No recommendations on Cong’s ticket distribution

No pressures and recommendations, only local party leadership will have a say in the decisions of Congress tickets in the year end assembly polls. State party chief Kamal Nath has made it clear that while the internal surveys of the party will give indications about possible candidates and party’s prospects on various seat, the tickets will be decided in consultation with party’s local rank and file. “No pressures and recommendations from anyone will have any bearing on decision of party tickets,” Nath said.

Third front already making big poll promises

While a third front in the largely two-party politics of the state remains to be formalised, two constituents of the possible third force, Samajwadi Party and the Azad Samaj Party (political wing of Bhim Army) are already making big promises. While the SP chief and ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav promised Rs 6,000 monthly financial support to women if voted to power in MP, the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan promised on Tuesday Rs 10,000 monthly income jobs to women in the central Indian state. Multiple parties, including SP, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Azad Samaj Party and tribal outfit JAYS are working towards forming a third front.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

BJP’s first-time Brahmin MLA alleges threat to life While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently made a slew of announcements eyeing the Brahmin voters, a first time Brahmin MLA of BJP has alleged threat to life from a nexus of politicians, illegal builders and government employees in native Vidisha district. The Sironj MLA Umakant Sharma (brother of Vyapam scam accused ex-minister Late Laxmikant Sharma), who enjoys an unprecedented three armed police guards security, also alleged that his security concerns were being ignored despite having been conveyed from district to state level. Party insiders, however, believe that he is raising the issue to stay in public limelight. No recommendations on Cong’s ticket distribution No pressures and recommendations, only local party leadership will have a say in the decisions of Congress tickets in the year end assembly polls. State party chief Kamal Nath has made it clear that while the internal surveys of the party will give indications about possible candidates and party’s prospects on various seat, the tickets will be decided in consultation with party’s local rank and file. “No pressures and recommendations from anyone will have any bearing on decision of party tickets,” Nath said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Third front already making big poll promises While a third front in the largely two-party politics of the state remains to be formalised, two constituents of the possible third force, Samajwadi Party and the Azad Samaj Party (political wing of Bhim Army) are already making big promises. While the SP chief and ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav promised Rs 6,000 monthly financial support to women if voted to power in MP, the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan promised on Tuesday Rs 10,000 monthly income jobs to women in the central Indian state. Multiple parties, including SP, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Azad Samaj Party and tribal outfit JAYS are working towards forming a third front. Anuraag singh Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com