Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Tribal village Bade Gudra mourns its first two policemen

RAIPUR: When Jagdish Kumar Kovasi and Raju Ram Kartam joined the Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard on March 10 last year, it was the first time someone from their Naxal-hit village had joined the police force.

"They wanted to fulfil their dreams of getting a government job and serving the motherland. But the journey was cut shot," said Rakesh Kovasi, cousin of Jagdish.

Jagdish (24) and Raju (25) were among the 10 policemen who were killed when Naxals on Wednesday targeted a convoy of security personnel in the Aranpur area of Dantewada district.

The driver of the vehicle carrying the cops also died in the attack.

Both from Bade Gudra village under Kuakonda police station limits in the district, the two had joined on the same day as 'Gopniya Sainiks' (secret troopers), Rakesh told PTI.

Gopniya Sainiks are appointed on a contractual basis by district superintendents of police (SP) or senior officials.

A large number of tribal youth and surrendered Naxalites have joined the police force as Gopniya Sainiks in the Bastar division to assist security personnel during anti-Naxal operations and generate intelligence.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village as for the first time its two youths had joined the police force but they lost their lives just over a year after working for the department, he said.

"On Monday, Jagdish visited the village and met me. We were planning for his marriage next year and looking for a bride for him. He said his job will be regularised next year following which he will get married," the grieving brother said.

Jagdish had studied till Class 12 in the village school and was keen on a government job, his cousin said.

His and Raju's families live in separate lanes in the village, Rakesh said.

"I don't know how the two decided to join the police as anyone who wishes to join the force faces the wrath of Naxalites in the area," he said.

Nonetheless, the entire village is grieving the loss of its two sons, he said.

"Jagdish was the second among three brothers, while Raju was married and has a child," he said.

The relative of another deceased jawan told reporters that the government should seriously think about how to eliminate Naxalism from Bastar.

He said the government keeps on claiming that the menace is in its last phase but they continue to carry out such attacks from time to time.

Ten personnel, belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police, and a civilian driver were killed after Naxalites blew up a vehicle that was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in the Aranpur police station area on Wednesday afternoon.

Their wreath-laying ceremony was held earlier on Thursday following which the mortal remains were sent to their native places for final rites.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was among those who paid homage to the martyred policemen.

Of the ten DRG personnel, eight were from the Dantewada district, while one each belonged to neighbouring Sukma and Bijapur districts.

Some of them had joined DRG after quitting Naxalism.

DRG personnel are mostly recruited from the local tribal population and surrendered Naxals in Bastar division.

Police said the blast was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED) containing an estimated 40 kg of explosive material.

Visuals from the spot showed a huge crater across the road at the blast site, almost 10-foot-deep.

The targeted vehicle was completely destroyed in the blast.

