Home Nation

In a first, Jharkhand all set to launch air ambulance from seven locations

According to Sinha, one can reschedule the flight with a precondition that it does not affect the bookings of other applicants.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Air ambulance

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  In a first-of-its-kind initiative to boost medical transport facilities to higher medical centers in emergency-like situations, the Jharkhand government will roll out air ambulance service from April 28. According to officials, the ambulance will be ready within two hours of booking and it will be equipped with emergency equipment and doctors.

“This is first of its kind initiative taken by any state in the country. The air ambulance service will be launched by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on April 28,” said Civil Aviation Director (Operations) Captain S P Sinha. Keeping the safety of patients in mind, the air ambulance will have a multi-engine facility to avoid any glitches during the transportation of patients.

According to Sinha, one can reschedule the flight with a precondition that it does not affect the bookings of other applicants. Apart from Ranchi,  air ambulance services will also be made available at Deoghar, Dumka, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Giridih and Jamshedpur, he said. 

The destinations specified so for the service are New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Tirupati. To avail of the service, one can contact 918210594073 and 0651-4665515. 

Service charges range between a minimum of Rs 3 lakh for Ranchi to Kolkata and up to a maximum of Rs 8 lakh for Ranchi to Tirupati or Chennai. For routes other than specified destinations, Rs 1.10 lakh will be charged on an hourly basis. 

Officials claimed that though air ambulance is already available on call, the involvement of the government will make the service reliable and dependable. It will reduce hidden charges, they claimed. They also informed us that they are planning to ensure that at least one air ambulance remains static in Ranchi to ferry people from any district to required destinations in the shortest possible time. 

The official informed that they have tied up with multiple agencies offering air ambulance services, who have been empanelled with the state government. Earlier in January this year, Soren had assured that the state is making continuous efforts to strengthen the health facilities in Jharkhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand air ambulance
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp