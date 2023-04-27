Home Nation

Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

The case pertains to a person named Kasim, son of Idris, former pradhan of village Chatela under Kadaura police station in Jalaun.

Published: 27th April 2023

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a curious case, a person was booked by the police for a crime that his father says he never committed as he had allegedly died some 17 years ago in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh even as the district police disputed it as a false claim.

The case pertains to a person named Kasim, son of Idris, former pradhan of village Chatela under Kadaura police station in Jalaun. Kasim and his father Idris had enmity with the family of one Ram Singh of the same village.

Idris claims that Kasim died on December 15, 2003. As per sources, Ram Singh lodged a complaint against Idris and his ‘dead son’ under the SC/ST Act on July 13, 2020. The case was handed over to the then Circle Officer (CO) Rajeev Pratap Singh, who was transferred during the investigation and another IO took over.

The counsel who represented Kasim and his father Idris in court claimed that the police had, without bothering to check the facts, filed a chargesheet against Kasim in the court of CJM, Jalaun, who ordered 
the local police to lodge an FIR against seven persons including the two IOs and five others.

According to Idris’ lawyer, CJM Mahendr Kumar Rawat took cognizance of the affidavit submitted by Idris during a hearing held on April 3. He directed the local police to lodge an FIR not only against the errant cops but also against Ram Singh and his family members. Churki police station Incharge, Shashi Bhushan would investigate the matter.

SP Jalaun, Iraj Raja maintains that Idris was a criminal and a ‘history sheeter’ himself who had misguided the court through fake documents about the death of his son. He claimed that Idris had produced documents pertaining to the death of another son named Chunnu Babu. He said that the police as making an elaborate report on the issue to be produced in the court soon.

SP Jalaun, Iraj Raja maintained that Idris was a criminal and a ‘history sheeter’ himself who had misguided the court through fake documents about the death of his son. He claimed that Idris had produced documents pertaining to the death of another son named Chunnu Babu

