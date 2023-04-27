Home Nation

Parkash Singh Badal cremated at ancestral village; leaders across political spectrum pay respects

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lit the funeral pyre at a special platform erected for the last rites.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Parkash Singh Badal

Last rites of Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal were performed with full state honours in Lambi.

By PTI

BADAL: Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal was cremated with full state honours at his ancestral village in Punjab's Muktsar district on Thursday with thousands of mourners and leaders across the political spectrum paying their last respects to the five-time chief minister.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lit the funeral pyre at a special platform erected for the last rites.

Badal's mortal remains were taken to the family's farmland, around a kilometre from his residence, on a flower-decked tractor-trolley with his son Sukhbir Singh Badal and other family members standing with folded hands as the vehicle moved past the mourners on the route.

Overcome by emotions, Sukhbir Badal and his sister Parneet Kaur Kairon broke down before the body was consigned to flames.

Badal died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday, nine days after being admitted there with breathing problems.

People from all walks of life including politicians and religious leaders turned up at the village to pay tribute to the leader whose political career began seven decades ago when he became the sarpanch of Badal panchayat.

BJP president J P Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference's Omar Abdullah visited Badal village to pay their last respects.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also among the mourners. Heavy security arrangements were made in the village in view of the visits by the political leaders.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and former union minister Praful Patel also paid homage to the former chief minister.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader Deepender Hooda, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also attended the last rites.

In the morning, the mortal remains were kept for the last 'darshan' at his residence.

People in huge numbers queued up there to pay tribute and express grief. Sukhbir Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal could be seen in tears as people visited their residence and offered them condolences. Their two daughters and a son also stood beside the mortal remains.

Former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Parkash Singh Badal's estranged nephew and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia were also present among other leaders.

The grand old man of Punjab politics first became chief minister in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term.

He served as chief minister in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-2017. He became MLA 11 times, losing an election for the state assembly only twice.

In 1977, he joined Morarji Desai's government briefly as the Agriculture minister at the Centre.

In 2008, Badal handed over the reins of the SAD, which he had headed from 1995, to son Sukhbir Singh Badal, who also became the deputy chief minister under him.

Born on December 8, 1927, in Abul Khurana near Malout, Badal graduated from Forman Christian College in Lahore. He entered the state assembly from Malout in 1957 as the Congress nominee.

In 1969, he won the Gidderbaha assembly seat on the SAD ticket. Badal's wife Surinder Kaur Badal died of cancer in 2011. They had two children - Sukhbir Singh Badal, the heir to his political legacy, and Parneet Kaur, who is married to former minister Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal's wife is Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parkash Singh Badal cremation of Parkash Singh Badal
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp