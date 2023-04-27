U'khand police devise digital scheme to ease traffic congestion

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The police in Uttarakhand have decided to try the "OYO app booking style" parking to get rid of traffic congestion.

Accordingly, the police joined hands with the 'Park Plus Mobile Application' and provided the new app to 400 small, big, paid, and unpaid parking lots in the city.

Speaking to The New Indian Express about the scheme devised by Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Akshay Konde explained that vehicle owners no longer have to worry about whether they get a parking place. Now they can book parking with one click. The new app will guide the person to the parking lot with the help of GPS.

"Due to the acute parking problem in the city, there is traffic congestion every day. Hence, the decision to adopt the digital solution", said Konde.

The police claim this new traffic experiment will ease traffic congestion and also generate a source of employment for people.

Akshay Konde said this new service will make parking easier for car owners in Dehradun. The number of vehicles being unnecessarily parked on the routes will get reduced. "Our effort is to make the roads of Dehradun safe and smart", he said.

Superintendent of Police, Akshay Konde also informed that traders have welcomed the decision to build parking facility in the old tehsil of Dehradun. It can accommodate 650 vehicles. Congress Traders Cell president Sunil Kumar Banga, Shekhar Kapur, Ram Kapoor, Ajit Singh have also welcomed the new system implemented by the police.

