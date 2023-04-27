Home Nation

West Bengal: Kin allege man killed in police firing during protest

No police officer was available for comment on the allegation of firing by the police.

Published: 27th April 2023 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

MinorRapeDeath-Uttar Dinajpur-Kaliaganj

Representational image of cops controlling the situation after violent protests by locals over the death of a minor girl, in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, on April 22, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Within a week of a minor girl being found dead in Kaliaganj, North Dinajpur, a man was killed by gunshot in the same area. Local people alleged the tragedy took place after police opened fire.

It was alleged that the police conducted raids in the Radhikapur area and the men in uniform were surrounded by local people. The police allegedly opened fire to disperse the gathering and a stray bullet hit Mrityunjay Burman (33), the deceased from the Rajbagnshi community, a backward class.

The incident following the death of the teenage girl escalated tension in the area.

No police officer was available for comment on the allegation of firing by the police.

Allegations against the police surfaced a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee directed police to swing into action and take stern action against those who were responsible for violent protests attacking policemen after the girl’s death.

The BJP held the “trigger-happy” police of the Trinamool Congress-led government responsible for Burman’s death. “Trigger happy ‘Mamata’ police raided the house of BJP panchayat Samity Member Bishnu Barman at 2.30 am midnight but did not find him. They brutally shot a Rajbangshi young man named Mrityunjay Barman (33). This is tyranny and state terror at its worst form and Mamata Banerjee is merry-making like Emperor Nero while the state is burning and sliding into a phase of civil unrest,” tweeted BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.  

Hitting back at Adhikari, TMC MP Shantanu Sen said, “The BJP is master of doing politics over deaths and that is evident from the Kaliaganj minor’s case. In this case, they are trying to do the same.”

Bishnu said police picked up his father after the police did not find him. “I have no idea why the police were looking for me,” he said.

Mrityunjay’s father Rabindranath alleged policemen came in uniform and when the local people protested, they opened fire. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata West Bengal Kaliaganj police firing Rajbagnshi
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp