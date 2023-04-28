Centre notifies appointment of 13 new judges in 4 HCs

Home Nation

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of 13 new judges in four HCs and the transfers two HC judges. 

Published: 28th April 2023

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of 13 new judges in four HCs and the transfers two HC judges. Taking to Twitter, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India after consultation with the CJI is pleased to appoint the judges in the HCs and also transfer HC judges.” 

The Centre appointed two judges of Delhi Higher judiciary (Girish Kathpalia and Manoj Jain) as additional judges of Delhi HC. Although the SC collegium on April 12 had recommended the elevation of three judicial officers, (Girish Kathpalia, Manoj Jain and Dharmesh Sharma) the Centre cleared only two names. 

Apart from this, the government also appointed Judicial officer Sanjay Kumar (district and sessions judge of Durg, Chattisgarh) as additional judge of Chattisgarh HC. For MP HC seven judicial officers ( Roopesh Chandra Varshney, Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Anchal Kumar Paliwal, Hridesh, Avnindra Kumar Singh) have been appointed as HC judge. Amongst the seven judges, one of them (Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar) was SC Secretary General. 

Two advocates and one judicial officer has been appointed as judge of Uttarakhand HC. Patna HC judge- Justice Sanjeev Prakash has been transferred to P & H HC and MP HC judge- Justice Atul Sreedharan has been transferred to J & K HC.

The centre has also appointed additional judges Vikas Bahl, Vikas Suri, Sandeep Moudgil, Vinod Sharma, Pankaj Jain and Jasjit Singh Bedi as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana HC.

Also in top court

Ansals can seek de-sealing of Uphaar 
The SC has allowed Ansal brothers to approach a trial court with an application to be decided within three weeks for de-sealing of the Uphaar cinema. A three-judge bench noted that the trial in the case was over and the former directors who stood convicted in the trial had deposited the fine of `60 crore.

‘Digitise criminal trials, civil suits’ 
Laying emphasis on the fact that technology has increasingly enmeshed with the systems of dispute resolution, an SC bench directed district courts to digitise all records of criminal trials and civil suits. The court notes that the E-­committee of the Supreme Court had issued an SOP for digital preservation.

