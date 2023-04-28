Conman sent to jail by Lucknow CJM court for faking connections with bigwigs

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Accused of cheating crores from businessmen and faking connections with the PM and cabinet ministers, conman Sanjay Rai ‘Sherpuria’ was sent to jail by Lucknow CJM court, after he was arrested by UP Special Task Force (STF) on late Tuesday night and was produced in CJM court on Wednesday.

The order for his judicial remand till May 3 was passed by Special CJM Sakshi Garg. As per the police sources, Sanjay had posted his photos on social media with PM Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, several MPs, and several other big personalities faking his links.

The conman, originally a native of Ghaziabad district in NCR, has a sprawling bungalow in the national capital’s Safdarjung area.

As per the senior police officers, Sanjay had been extorting money from people for the last several years and created different shell companies on different IDs with different names.

Sources in the police department claimed that the accused had extracted Rs 6 crore to settle a case between a big Indian business conglomerate and financial agencies following which he was under the scanner of the agencies.

According to police authorities, the conman, during the interrogation had admitted that his company Youth Rural Entrepreneur Foundation had received Rs 5 crore and Rs 1 crore in January, 2023 directly in its bank account from a big industrial house.

The FIR against the conman was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), and 468 (forgery for cheating) along with the charges under the IT Act.

The accused allegedly used to extort money by assuring businessmen access to the government and senior bureaucrats, an officer said.

Police also claimed that all the photos posted by Sherpuria with bigwigs in the sphere of politics and others were morphed.

As per the police sources, the diary, laptop and mobile phone recovered from Sherpuria by STF indicated that he was the director of 52 shell companies. "He had 225 e-mail IDs through which he used to fake the correspondence among different shell companies owned by him."

