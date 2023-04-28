Key BJP meet amid rift in Manipur unit, CM says discussed ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP held a meeting in Manipur as four MLAs resigned from their administrative posts triggering speculation of a crisis in the ruling party in the state. The meeting was reportedly convened at the direction of the central leadership.

Sources said that barring one, all legislators, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, party’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra and state leaders attended the meet. The CM, however, said the meeting was called to discuss preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on April 30.

READ HERE | Manipur: Fourth BJP MLA resigns from administrative post

“Attended a meeting presided over by the National Spokesperson of BJP, Shri @sambitswaraj Ji in the presence of the President, BJP Manipur Pradesh, Smt @AShardaDevi ji, Ministers, MLAs, and karyakartas at the state BJP head office to deliberate on the ongoing preparations of the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat which will be broadcasted worldwide on April 30, 2023,” the CM tweeted.

Attended a meeting presided over by the National Spokesperson of BJP, Shri @sambitswaraj Ji in the presence of the President, BJP Manipur Pradesh, Smt @AShardaDevi ji, Ministers, MLAs, and karyakartas at the state BJP head office to deliberate on the ongoing preparations of the… pic.twitter.com/Cv9CPdsQuv — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 27, 2023

Four MLAs — retired IPS officer Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Karam Shyam, P Brojen Singh and Kh Raghumani Singh — have resigned from their respective administrative posts in the past fortnight. Radheshyam and Shyam, both former ministers, had resigned as advisors to the CM and chairman of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited respectively as they were not given any responsibility.

Raghumani, who is a retired IAS officer, had quit as the chairman of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency for “personal reasons and in public interest” while Brojen, the chairman of Manipur Development Society, resigned on “personal grounds”.

