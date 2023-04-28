Manesar: Ex-Navy staff kills wife, dismembers body and burns it 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a spine-chilling incident, a 34-year-old man strangled his wife to death, dismembered the body and disposed of it at multiple locations across Haryana district.

The accused, identified as Jitender, a resident of Manesar, was formerly a cook with the Indian Navy. He had secretly married another woman and wanted to get rid of his first wife.

It all began when Gurugram Police on April 21 found a burnt torso, possibly of a woman, from a room built in the fields of Pachgaon village in the Manesar area.

The circumstances in which the half-burnt torso of the woman was found pointed towards a horrendous crime after which an intensive investigation was initiated by the Gurugram Police.

As the cops were connecting the missing dots, just two days later on April 23, the police found a pair of legs from the Kherki Daula police station area and sent them for DNA and autopsy.

"The missing person list was analysed carefully and it was found that one suspected person named Jitender had registered an FIR for the disappearance of his wife. He was also seen in CCTV footage carrying a fully packed trolley bag and backpack on a bike, and returning with a deflated bag after which he was immediately apprehended," the official said.

On interrogation, the accused Jitender revealed that he was married to Sonia Sharma and had an 8-year-old daughter with her. He had an extra-marital affair with another woman which his wife found out.

To get rid of her, he strangled her to death, cut her body into pieces, and packed them in polythene bags. The accused then disposed of the torso in the ruined room and other body parts in Manesar's hills area, Kherki-Daula, and the nearby KMP road.

According to the official, so far they have been able to recover a partially burnt torso, the head and the legs while the arms of the victim woman are yet to be found. The knife with which the accused committed the horrendous crime is still missing.

