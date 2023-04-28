Sexual harassment claims against WFI chief: Delhi Police tells SC FIR will be registered today

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI" The Delhi Police apprised the Supreme Court that it has decided to register an FIR on Friday over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR would be registered today.

"We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today," Mehta told the bench, which was hearing a plea filed by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The bench also directed the Delhi Police commissioner to make an assessment of the threat perception and provide adequate security to one of the minor girls, who is an alleged victim of the sexual assault.

“During the course of the hearing, the SG has apprised the court that since the allegations implicate the commission of a cognisable offence. Delhi Police has decided to register FIR. Mr Kapil Sibal has placed an affidavit in a sealed fashion on the record since there is an apprehending of danger to the safety of the minor girl who is an alleged victim of sexual assault," it said.

"Bearing in mind the contents, we direct the DCP to make an assessment of threat perception and provide adequate security to the minor girl. An affidavit shall be filed before this court on or before next Friday for the steps which have been taken to provide security to the minor girl. Keep this for next Friday. Our direction shall not stand in the way of the police to make an assessment for threat perception of other complaints and if required security arrangements can be made for others also,” the bench said in its order.

Pursuant to Mehta’s contention, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that the issue was worrying on the ground of “security” and “safety” of the complainants. Emphasising the failure of the WFI to register the FIR. he urged the bench to also appoint a “special task force.”

“Please consider it and see how it can be taken forward. Let it be monitored by a retired judge. This is about girls,” Sibal said.

On the bench expressing its intention to record the Delhi Police’s statement to register the FIR and keep the plea pending, the SG taking objection to the court’s direction said, “There is something else playing. Not the victims... but something else. I’ll not go into the same, it's a sensitive issue."

Background

On April 26, the Delhi Police had told the top court that some kind of preliminary probe was needed before it can proceed with the registration of an FIR over accusations of sexual harassment.

The top court had on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Police and others on a plea by the seven women wrestlers, saying the matter is "serious" and requires consideration.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh, also a BJP MP.

The committee was set up by the sports ministry in January after the wrestlers held a three-day sit-in.

The panel headed by boxing great MC Mary Kom was asked it to submit its findings in one month.

The tenure of the committee, to which wrestler Babita Phogat was added at the insistence of the protesting athletes, was later extended by two weeks.

The wrestlers have asserted they will not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.

In their plea, the women wrestlers have alleged the Delhi Police had not registered an FIR despite repeated complaints.

"In spite of the lapse of three days i.e, from April 21, 2023 to April 24, 2023, no conclusive action has been taken by the Delhi Police. This clearly depicts a sad state of affairs and a clear violation of human rights. It is the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of all citizens, especially of those who are most vulnerable, however, having miserably failed to discharge their duties, the very institution that is meant to safeguard them," the plea said.

The wrestlers have claimed that after being "sexually, emotionally, mentally, and physically" exploited by Singh and his close aides on numerous occasions, they mustered the courage to raise their voice against such acts and sat in protest at Jantar Mantar seeking appropriate action against the perpetrators.

"Pursuant to the same, the Ministry of Sports in wake of such allegations against the accused person, vide public notice dated January 23, 2023 decided to constitute a five-member oversight committee to investigate the allegations on the receipt of the complaints received on the behest of the petitioners.

"The oversight committee took note of the allegations, and the statements of the victims were recorded. However, it is distressing to know that despite the committee being formed, no concrete steps have been taken to address this critical issue," the petition said.

The petitioners claimed they have learnt through media reports that Singh has been given a clean chit by the committee whose report is lying with the Ministry of Sports and, despite requests, has not been made public.

Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in January and accused the WFI boss of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

The wrestlers had demanded that the WFI be disbanded and its president be removed.

(With inputs from PTI)

