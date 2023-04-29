65 cyber criminals held from 14 Haryana villages for loan fraud, sextortion

Home Nation

It seems to be a plot from the famous series ‘Jamtara’ as Haryana Police has arrested 65 of the 125 apprehended hackers or cybercriminals.

Following multiple raids at 300 locations in 14 villages of the Nuh district (which is the most backward area in the country) of the state close to the National Capital the police nabbed these youth criminals.

Though not even high school educated, the youths were experts in cheating people by using methods of Know Your Customer (KYC), selling vehicles through social platforms, offering loans and sextortion. Deputy Inspector General of Police of Special Task Force Simardeep Singh said on Friday that the Haryana Police formed separate teams of more than 5,000 policemen, in which 1 SP, 6 Additional SPs, 14 DSPs and other policemen launched a massive crackdown against cyber offenders.

“The crackdown on cyber thugs was carried out by 102 police raiding parties. These teams of police simultaneously raided 14 identified villages in Punhana, Pinangwa, Ferozepur Jhirka and Bichhore areas. The drive started at 11.30 pm last night, under which the action went on till late night. The total duration of this operation was 24 hours from the briefing of the police force to the search operation on various targets,” he added.

Superintendent of Police of Nuh  Varun Singla said, "As of now we have arrested 65 accused including a  top criminal out of total apprehended and about 20 cases have been registered against them. Involvement of more residents of four villages out of these 14 including Nai, Aminabad, Tirwada and Jaimat is found."

The police first fixed the targets by mapping 14 villages considered to be hotspots of cybercrime in the district.

The villages Khedla, Luhinga Khurd, Luhinga Kalan, Gokalpur, Godhola, Aminabad, Mahu, Gulalta, Jaimat, Jakhopur, Nai, Tirwara, Mamlika and Papda were identified as cybercrime hotspots and raids were carried out. Since April 8, 20 criminals involved in cyber fraud cases have already been arrested by the police in Nuh.

5,000 cops part of team which nabbed criminals
