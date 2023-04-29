Home Nation

Above normal temperature in east India in May: IMD

Pre-monsoon showers in May will most likely be normal and will bring relief.

Children use a cloth to shield themselves from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, at Sangam in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)

By Jitendra Choubey
NEW DELHI:  The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the first Heat Index. It shows the country’s southern region will most likely experience temperatures between 46-55 degrees Celsius.

The index, however, is based on the formula of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the US and India have not validated the temperatures over India.

The heat index is an index that measures temperatures that the human body feels when it is combined with relative humidity and air temperature. “This index is based on the formula of the US meteorological agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which we have not validated the temperatures over India,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told.

“We need to read it as qualitatively (specific location) instead of quantity and it for the people to take precaution,” he said.

Earlier, the IMD released its monthly outlook for the temperatures and rainfall. India’s eastern part is likely to have a maximum temperature above the normal, while the western part is likely to have below the normal maximum temperature in May. Moreover, the chances of El Nino going moderate level might influence the Indian monsoon in the second half.

IMD forecasts above-normal heat wave over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, east Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of North Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and coastal Gujarat during May.

The IMD forecast normal range category (91-109%) of Long Period Average rainfall over the country during May based on the data of 1971-2020 is about 61.4 mm. 

