Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days

Infection turning serious in elderly patients and those with comorbidities, say experts
 

Published: 29th April 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 40 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Delhi from April 19 to 27, with experts saying the infection is turning serious mostly in elderly patients and those with comorbidities.

The medical experts also said though the number of daily cases in absolute numbers is still not low, the count needs to be monitored over the next few days, before one can say if a downward trend has set in or not.

Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and 865 fresh cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 16.9 per cent.

With the new cases and fatalities, the national capital’s Covid caseload has climbed to 20,37,061, while the death toll stands at 26,620, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

Of the seven fatalities reported on Thursday, Covid was the primary cause of death in three cases, the department said in a bulletin. On Wednesday, Delhi registered 1,040 cases with a positivity rate of 21.16 per cent and seven fatalities, with Covid being the primary cause of death in three cases.

During the April 19-27 period, the city health department did not issue a bulletin on April 21. In this period, the city registered six Covid-related fatalities each on April 19, 22 and 25. On April 19, Delhi recorded 1,757 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent, according to official data. On April 20, the city saw 1,603 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent and three Covid-related deaths.

The daily case tally stood at 1,515 on April 22, dropping to 948 on April 23 when the city saw a positivity rate of 25.69 per cent and two fatalities. On Monday, the national capital logged 689 cases with a positivity rate of 29.42 per cent and three Covid-related deaths, according to official data. The total number of fatalities reported in the April 19-27 period, barring April 21, was 40.

The number of active cases of the infection stands at 4,279 in Delhi as of Thursday. Of these, 3,143 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Only 296 of the 7,974 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed. Experts said the younger population not getting seriously affected by the infection this time could be a result of the “hybrid immunity” drawn from previous Covid episodes and vaccination.

The number of Covid cases dropped to zero in the national capital on January 16, for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last month.
On April 11, mock drills were conducted in the Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Young people safer due to ‘hybrid immunity’: Experts

Experts said the younger population not getting seriously affected by the infection this time could be a result of the “hybrid immunity” drawn from previous Covid episodes and vaccination. They said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots.

