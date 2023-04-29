DMK government justifies invoking NSA against Bihar YouTuber in apex court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justifying invocation of the provisions of the National Security Act against YouTuber Manish Kashyap, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday told the Supreme Court that Kashyap by posting false and unverified videos across social media attempted to instigate violence between Bihari migrant labourers and people of Tamil Nadu and to create enmity among different groups on the grounds of language.

Tamil Nadu government has also said that six cases registered in Tamil Nadu are under investigation and clubbing of FIRs against him will not do any justice since FIRs have been registered against different offences.

“The false news created a panic situation in both states for more than a week. Fear gripped among the families of migrants too. The officers from Bihar visited various factories and labour camps and interacted with the migrants to analyse the situation. Efforts were taken to contain the spread of false rumours,” the affidavit stated.

The government said that Kashyap’s videos would have triggered violence in the state, could have damaged life and property apart from threatening the national integrity beyond repair if the police personnel had not worked relentlessly.

The affidavit also said, “The due process of law was followed by police in all the FIRs. Register multiple The registration of multiple FIRs were not done with any political intention nor to suppress the constitutional rights of the petitioner/accused, but to stop the spread of misinformation and to ensure that the person does not escape from the clutches of law.”

