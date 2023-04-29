Home Nation

Tension in Manipur town as CM Biren Singh’s meet venue burnt down

The authorities clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and suspended mobile internet services for five days in Churachandpur.

Published: 29th April 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 11:09 AM

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

A file photo of Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Friday cancelled his scheduled visit to the hill district of Churachandpur as tension prevailed after an unruly mob had vandalised and set ablaze the venue of his programme on Thursday night.

Authorities clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and suspended mobile internet services for five days in Churachandpur. Internet services were also suspended in the adjoining Pherzawl district.

The venue that was vandalised by a mob

When rumours spread on Friday that Singh would attend the programme, a mob arrived at the site and fought with the police who used tear gas shells to disperse the protestors. The CM was scheduled to inaugurate an open gym at the PT Sports Complex in New Lamka town in Churachandpur and attend the first-anniversary celebration of LM Khaute as MLA on Friday. 

Khaute, who is a former director general of police, and four other MLAs of his party JDU had “merged” themselves with the ruling BJP last year. Singh warned of action against all those involved in Thursday’s act. “The local MLA had invited me to a celebration and to inaugurate an open gym,” the CM said. 

“It is an internal matter of the constituency. We will definitely take action against the miscreants whoever they are,” he warned. Khaute had requested Singh to cancel the visit given the volatile situation. “I requested him to cancel the visit. It was cancelled accordingly,” the MLA said.

On Thursday, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum had called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur on Friday in protest against the alleged “unlawful activities” of the state government.

