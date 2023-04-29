Home Nation

Three to five militants involved in Poonch attack, steel-coated bullets used: J&K DGP

The militants had used steel coated bullets that can pierce bulletproof (BP) armoured vests and IED was used by militants, who enjoyed local support.

Published: 29th April 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

An army vehicle in flames after a terror attack in Mendhar in Poonch district, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A week after five soldiers were killed in a militant attack in the border district of Poonch 
in J&K,  the Union Territory’s police chief Dilbagh Singh on Friday said three to five militants were involved in the attack. 

The militants had used steel-coated bullets that can pierce bulletproof (BP) armoured vests and IED were used by militants, who enjoyed local support.

He said the weapons for the attack were dropped by a drone and six locals have been detained for their alleged involvement in providing shelter and food to militants and helping in their transportation.  

“The militants had conducted a recce of the area (Bhimber Gali-Surankote-Poonch Road), where the attack took place on April 20. They selected the spot after the recce and it seems they had a network that informed them about the speed of the vehicle in view of downhill terrain and blind curves,” Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told reporters in the Darhal area of Rajouri district today.

In the militant attack on April 20, five soldiers were killed and another was critically injured. The militants had snatched soldiers’ weapons before fleeing from the spot. The DGP said three-five militants were involved in the attack. 

They had planted IED in the vehicle after jawans sustained injuries in the gunfire. “They used steel-coated bullets to pierce BP vests. The IED explosion caused a fire in the vehicle.” 

He said steel-coated bullets were used by militants in the past in Poonch and Rajouri in Kashmir.

“This ammunition was also used in an attack on a minority community in Dangri, Rajouri on January 1 this year.”  

Asked whether militants had got any local support, DGP said this kind of attack cannot take place without local support.

“We have arrested a module that was providing support to militants. Six persons have been detained,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poonch terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Poonch
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp