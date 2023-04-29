Home Nation

Tourism Ministry sets the ball rolling for NDTM

The vision of the National Digital Tourism Mission is to bridge the existing information gap among different stakeholders of the tourism ecosystem through digital highways.

Published: 29th April 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Ministry

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Twitter)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tourism ministry has commenced the process of setting up a ‘Strategic Programme Management Unit’ (SPMU) for the implementation of the National Digital Tourism Mission (NDTM).

The division will identify and prioritise work, and monitor budgetary estimations of the Mission. The Unit will initially work directly under the ministry until the NDTM institutional set-up is ready. The ministry notified the formation of the Mission in April last year.

The Unit, an agency to be selected through a formal tendering process, will identify and help in prioritising the areas of implementation, defining the roadmap, milestones, and implementation strategy of NDTM in consultation with the ministry.

The SPMU will also prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) including a prioritisation framework, functional phasing of the project components, project timelines and deliverables, project roll-out and implementation plan.

NDTM was envisaged after a detailed study of the tourist life cycle, tourism destination or area lifecycle, related regulatory framework and existing IT initiative of the ministry and its stakeholders.

According to the ministry, presently, the tourism systems belonging to Central and state governments, the public sector and the private sector function in silos and the tourism ecosystem is unable to harvest the combinatorial benefits of information exchange.

Data systems currently don’t interact with each other using a common language, thus curtailing data analytics and resultant policymaking. This, in turn, makes the technology systems and individuals vulnerable and often results in inconsistent handling of data.

The vision of NDTM is to bridge this existing information gap amongst different stakeholders of the tourism ecosystem through digital highways.

The implementation of NDTM will have multifold benefits to various entities of the tourism ecosystem, said officials. Tourists will have access to trusted aggregated information regarding services, service providers and personalised tours. They will also be able to identify suitable destinations, know arrangements for Visas, book tickets and information about destinations.

For stakeholders such as service providers and startups, the NDTM will provide greater connectedness, real-time feedback and research data. The real-time feedback will allow them to identify their gaps and improve their services. With NDTM in place, the providers will have a new national-level platform for collaboration apart from their own websites and channels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while reviewing the progress of the National Digital Health Mission, suggested a similar initiative be taken up for the tourism sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDTM tourism ministry Strategic Programme Management Unit
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp