Twitter locks out accounts of news organisations ANI, NDTV

The micro-blogging site blocked the accounts of the two prominent media organisations which have massive following.

Published: 29th April 2023 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Twitter logo

For representation purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Twitter on Saturday locked the account of media organisations Asian News International (ANI) and NDTV.

ANI's account has been locked for not meeting the minimum age criteria to operate an account on the platform.

ANI Editor Smita Prakash tweeted a screenshot of a mail sent from the micro-blogging platform informing the handle has been locked.

The mail reads “In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.”

The handle of ANI, which claims to have over 100 bureaus in India and across the globe, now carries the message ‘This account doesn’t exist’.

The move by Twitter sparked a massive outburst on Twitter, with many demanding that the handle of the news agency should be restored.

The Twitter handle of NDTV also seems to have been blocked, Twitter has not given any reason for the action to NDTV. NDTV tweeted from another. Meanwhile, NDTV tweeted out from another handle that they are working with Twitter to resolve the account. The channel is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

