UP urban body polls: CM Yogi calls for ‘triple-engine govt’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Pitching for the BJP-led “triple-engine” government in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday promised swift development of civic bodies as all the three tiers of governance will be led by a single party with better coordination at each level.

The CM also promised a further push for religious tourism. The state already has a majestic corridor dedicated to Lord Shiva in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Besides a grand under-construction Ram temple is likely to be open for devotees in Ayodhya by early next year. The CM announced a facelift of Naimisharanya, considered among the most sacred places of pilgrimage for the followers of the Sanatan faith.

Yogi slammed the opposition for fostering the politics of casteism in the state. The CM while seeking support for the BJP candidates in urban local body polls in the Agra and Braj region, on Thursday, promised the Mathura-Vrindavan Corridor on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi.

It was the fourth day of CM Yogi’s whirl-winding poll rallies across the state on Friday when he addressed people in Sitapur, Lakhmipur Kheri, Balrampur and Gorakhpur. “On the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura-Vrindavan, Naimisharanya will soon undergo a facelift that will boost religious tourism leading to many employment opportunities in every sector,” said the CM at a rally in Sitapur. Naimisharanya is located in the Sitapur district.

While addressing a huge gathering in Balrampur, the CM explained how travelling time had changed for good after 2017 when the BJP government took over in the state. “Before 2017, I took four hours to travel from Gonda to Devipatan temple. Now, this travel time is reduced to only 45 minutes,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between the UP urban local body polls and ‘Devasur Sangram’ (the mythological conflict between divine forces and demons), CM Yogi said: “From Naimisharanya, the land of sages, Maharishi Dadhichi once donated his bones to make the weapons for the victory of the divine forces. Now here is the perfect opportunity to use this election to teach the demonic corrupt, miscreants, mafia, and criminals a lesson.”

In Lakhimpur Kheri, Yogi reiterated good governance, people’s welfare and the BJP government’s good intention without any discrimination, as the principles underlining his governance.

“Today, the public has faith in BJP. Citizens’ security, good governance and welfare of citizens are guaranteed. By adding another engine to double-engine government, the speed of facilities reaching each section will increase manifold. This will also help in finishing the corrupt and criminals as well,” he said.

Attacking the opposition, Yogi alleged that previous governments failed in ensuring the optimum use of resources of the region as per its potential and stalled the development.

“The farmers in Lakhimpur possess the power of feeding the state and the country. The sweetness of the sugar produced here percolates to the entire country and the world,” he said, spelling out his plan for further development of the Terai district.

In Balrampur, the CM mentioned how action against gangsters and criminals who roamed the streets of districts to intimidate people were forced to beg for mercy with the placards around their necks.

