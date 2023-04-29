Home Nation

Uttarakhand govt to extend tenure of panel on Uniform Civil Code

The demand for an extension has arisen since the committee needs more time to finalize the draft, a senior member of the committee Shatrughan Singh said.

Published: 29th April 2023 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Muslims at a signature campaign in all jamath mosque across Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu against the Centre's proposal to implement Uniform Civil Code. (Photo | EPS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government would extend the tenure of an expert committee formed to look into the launch of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. 

The term of the panel ends on May 27.

The demand for an extension has arisen since the committee needs more time to finalize the draft, a senior member of the committee Shatrughan Singh said.

The panel has to create a code on marriage, divorce, property rights, succession, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, civil rights, and many other issues, he told The New Indian Express.

The panel has so far received 1.25 lakh suggestions. After collecting more than 1.25 lakh suggestions, the committee has started reviewing and studying them.

According to the panel member, 75 per cent of the work of drafting the UCC has concluded.

"After studying the suggestions received, the panel will forward it to the government in the form of a draft. The government will send it to the law department for examination after its consent", said Shatrughan Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code UCC Uttarakhand government
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp