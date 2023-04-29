Uttarakhand govt to extend tenure of panel on Uniform Civil Code

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government would extend the tenure of an expert committee formed to look into the launch of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The term of the panel ends on May 27.

The demand for an extension has arisen since the committee needs more time to finalize the draft, a senior member of the committee Shatrughan Singh said.

The panel has to create a code on marriage, divorce, property rights, succession, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, civil rights, and many other issues, he told The New Indian Express.

The panel has so far received 1.25 lakh suggestions. After collecting more than 1.25 lakh suggestions, the committee has started reviewing and studying them.

According to the panel member, 75 per cent of the work of drafting the UCC has concluded.

"After studying the suggestions received, the panel will forward it to the government in the form of a draft. The government will send it to the law department for examination after its consent", said Shatrughan Singh.

