10 tribal girls from Jharkhand's Maoist hotbed Khunti qualify for JEE Mains 2023

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Ten girls preparing for engineering under the 'Sapno Ki Udaan' program of the district administration at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in the Maoist hotbed Khunti, have qualified for JEE Mains 2023.

Notably, addressing the pertinent issues of low female literacy and even lower inclination of young girls towards science in the aspirational district -- Khunti, the District Administration launched ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’ programme at Kalamati centre of KGBV in Khunti in October 2021.

According to the district administration, out of a total of 57 students (18 for engineering and 39 for medical) enrolled under the 'Sapno Ki Udaan' program, 10 aspirants have qualified for the JEE Mains exam.

Names of those who have qualified include –Alisha Hassa, Sohni Bakhala, Angel Cion Topno, Mary Condulna, Saraswati Kumari, Suchita Surin, Pushpa Kandulana, Santoshi Kumari, Shruti Kumari, Nisha Kumari.

“The district administration will make necessary arrangements for these girl students for their preparation for JEE Advance Exam in KGBV and make all efforts so that they get enrolled in higher educational institutions by providing necessary support in counselling of all girl students. The district administration wishes them a bright future,” said an official communiqué by the district administration.

These girls have set an example for other girl students by achieving this feat, it said. Through the "Sapno ki Udaan" program, an effort is being made to ensure a strong education system for girl students in the district, under which, online/offline coaching is being provided to girl students of classes 11th and 12th at KGBRV in Khunti for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics so that they can qualify engineering and medical examinations.

With the cooperation of the district administration, free coaching is arranged for the girl students enrolled in class 12 of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya for medical and engineering entrance examinations. Under this, coaching is being provided to girl students through the Ranchi branch of the prestigious coaching institute.

With the operation of this program by the district administration, economically weak girl students living in remote areas have got a better opportunity to move forward. Nisha Kumari, who is among those 10 students, said that she never had thought that her dream would ever come true. “Now, I will be the first engineer from my family,” said Nisha Kumari.

She expressed gratitude towards the district administration for this unique initiative. Another girl Angel said “Since I come from a remote area, this is really an achievement for me. It has given a boost to my confidence, which will continue to grow further,” further said that by joining the ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’ program, they came to know how to prepare for the examination, she added.

According to Angel, one needs to start dreaming towards his or her goal and start the hard work on time. Now, there is an atmosphere of joy among all the students and teachers in KGBV Schools in Khunti, she said.

RANCHI: Ten girls preparing for engineering under the 'Sapno Ki Udaan' program of the district administration at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in the Maoist hotbed Khunti, have qualified for JEE Mains 2023. Notably, addressing the pertinent issues of low female literacy and even lower inclination of young girls towards science in the aspirational district -- Khunti, the District Administration launched ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’ programme at Kalamati centre of KGBV in Khunti in October 2021. According to the district administration, out of a total of 57 students (18 for engineering and 39 for medical) enrolled under the 'Sapno Ki Udaan' program, 10 aspirants have qualified for the JEE Mains exam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Names of those who have qualified include –Alisha Hassa, Sohni Bakhala, Angel Cion Topno, Mary Condulna, Saraswati Kumari, Suchita Surin, Pushpa Kandulana, Santoshi Kumari, Shruti Kumari, Nisha Kumari. “The district administration will make necessary arrangements for these girl students for their preparation for JEE Advance Exam in KGBV and make all efforts so that they get enrolled in higher educational institutions by providing necessary support in counselling of all girl students. The district administration wishes them a bright future,” said an official communiqué by the district administration. These girls have set an example for other girl students by achieving this feat, it said. Through the "Sapno ki Udaan" program, an effort is being made to ensure a strong education system for girl students in the district, under which, online/offline coaching is being provided to girl students of classes 11th and 12th at KGBRV in Khunti for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics so that they can qualify engineering and medical examinations. With the cooperation of the district administration, free coaching is arranged for the girl students enrolled in class 12 of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya for medical and engineering entrance examinations. Under this, coaching is being provided to girl students through the Ranchi branch of the prestigious coaching institute. With the operation of this program by the district administration, economically weak girl students living in remote areas have got a better opportunity to move forward. Nisha Kumari, who is among those 10 students, said that she never had thought that her dream would ever come true. “Now, I will be the first engineer from my family,” said Nisha Kumari. She expressed gratitude towards the district administration for this unique initiative. Another girl Angel said “Since I come from a remote area, this is really an achievement for me. It has given a boost to my confidence, which will continue to grow further,” further said that by joining the ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’ program, they came to know how to prepare for the examination, she added. According to Angel, one needs to start dreaming towards his or her goal and start the hard work on time. Now, there is an atmosphere of joy among all the students and teachers in KGBV Schools in Khunti, she said.