Home Nation

Ambulance care for ailing, injured stray dogs launched in Raipur

The ambulance will help remove sickly, injured dogs from the reported area where such animals pose a risk of spreading the infection to other animals and even humans.

Published: 30th April 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

The ambulance service was launched by the People for Animals Society and was inaugurated by the Raipur collector Dr Sarveshwar N Bhure. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

The ambulance service was launched by the People for Animals Society and was inaugurated by the Raipur collector Dr Sarveshwar N Bhure. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh capital gets the first modified ambulance for indisposed or injured stray dogs to provide timely rescue and treatment.

The revamped ambulance equipped with oxygen cylinder, first aid kits, dog catcher net/equipment and GPS trackers has a professionally trained veterinary assistant to handle the ailing stray dogs taken to treatment and rescue shelter-home at home Chandkhuri, some 30 km from Raipur city.

The ambulance service was launched by the People for Animals Society and was inaugurated by the Raipur collector Dr Sarveshwar N Bhure. It can accommodate 5 sick dogs in one trip.

The ambulance will help remove sickly, injured dogs from the reported area where such animals pose a risk of spreading the infection to other animals and even humans.

On average Raipur reports 30-35 cases of ailing street dogs daily but barely 10 could be attended to and rescued. And every month there are dozens of suspected rabies dogs for which sufficient precautions need to be taken but no dedicated ambulance service was earlier available.

“The dog ambulance will be a boon for the suffering stray dogs waiting for some help to come. There is only one centre for ailing dogs at Chandkhuri shelter covering Raipur and adjoining rural areas. There over 180 stray dogs reported with illness, injuries or health issues are admitted. These animals report a high prevalence of testicle cancer and a separate ICU unit has been created for treatment. So far we have rescued over 8500 stray dogs from Raipur and nearby villages during the last 8 years," said Kasturi Ballal, secretary, of People for Animals Society Raipur.  

The motive behind launching the dog ambulance was the rising cases of unwell injured stray dogs being reported on the organisation’s helpline which brought on hope.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh stray dogs'ambulance
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp