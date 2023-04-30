Ambulance care for ailing, injured stray dogs launched in Raipur

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh capital gets the first modified ambulance for indisposed or injured stray dogs to provide timely rescue and treatment.

The revamped ambulance equipped with oxygen cylinder, first aid kits, dog catcher net/equipment and GPS trackers has a professionally trained veterinary assistant to handle the ailing stray dogs taken to treatment and rescue shelter-home at home Chandkhuri, some 30 km from Raipur city.

The ambulance service was launched by the People for Animals Society and was inaugurated by the Raipur collector Dr Sarveshwar N Bhure. It can accommodate 5 sick dogs in one trip.

The ambulance will help remove sickly, injured dogs from the reported area where such animals pose a risk of spreading the infection to other animals and even humans.

On average Raipur reports 30-35 cases of ailing street dogs daily but barely 10 could be attended to and rescued. And every month there are dozens of suspected rabies dogs for which sufficient precautions need to be taken but no dedicated ambulance service was earlier available.

“The dog ambulance will be a boon for the suffering stray dogs waiting for some help to come. There is only one centre for ailing dogs at Chandkhuri shelter covering Raipur and adjoining rural areas. There over 180 stray dogs reported with illness, injuries or health issues are admitted. These animals report a high prevalence of testicle cancer and a separate ICU unit has been created for treatment. So far we have rescued over 8500 stray dogs from Raipur and nearby villages during the last 8 years," said Kasturi Ballal, secretary, of People for Animals Society Raipur.

The motive behind launching the dog ambulance was the rising cases of unwell injured stray dogs being reported on the organisation’s helpline which brought on hope.

