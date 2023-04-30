Home Nation

Former BJP legislator held in Bihar for Ram Navami violence

Prasad, a five-time former MLA, was among the 67 persons arrested in connection with the Hindutva violence.

Published: 30th April 2023 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

The Bihar Police on Saturday arrested former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jawahar Prasad for inciting violence in Sasaram town during Ram Navami rally on March 31, Maktoob Media reports quoting national dailies.

Prasad, a five-time former MLA, was among the 67 persons arrested in connection with the Hindutva violence.

A police team reached Prasad's house and took him to the nearby police station. His supporters reached the police station and started raising slogans against the police, reports Hindustan Times.

Rohtas Superintendent of Police, Vineet Kumar, said to Indian Express that the BJP leader was apprehended on Saturday following an investigation that revealed his involvement in the violence.

Planned violence against Muslims were reported in several parts of Bihar during Ram Navami festivities. Besides Sasaram, violence was reported in Rohtas, Biharsharif, Nalanda, Bhagalpur, Gaya and Munger.

Three BJP local leaders– Shivnath Choudhary, Sonu Sinha and Robin Keshri– had surrendered before the court on Friday after they were accused of anti-Muslim violence.

Days before, Bajrang Dal convenor of Nalanda district, Kundan Kumar, involved in Hindutva violence in Bihar Sharif town, surrendered before the police after the authorities started property attachment of his house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar police Ram Navami violence BJP MLA
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp