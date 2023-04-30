Home Nation

Maharashtra: Four dead as building collapses in Thane, rescue operations underway

15 workers are still believed to be trapped in the godowns in the ground floor and the first floor of the two-storey building. Ten fire engines, ambulances, and earth-moving machines are present.

Published: 30th April 2023 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

ThaneBuildingCollapse

NDRF personnel carry out rescue work after collapse of the Bhiwandi Vardhaman Complex in Thane, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: The body of a man was recovered on Sunday from the debris of a two-storey building which collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the toll to four, an official said.

Fifteen people were still feared trapped, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Twelve people were injured after the structure collapsed like a pack of cards at 1.45 pm on Saturday at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada area, officials said.

The building had godowns on the ground and first floors, while four families occupied the upper floor.

Some workers were present on the ground floor when the structure collapsed, Sawant said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were carrying out the search and rescue operation, he said.

At around 10.30 am on Sunday, the NDRF and SDRF teams recovered the body of a man, in the age group of 35 to 40 years, from the debris, Sawant told PTI.

The body, which was yet to be identified, was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the site to oversee rescue operations after a two-storey building collapsed at Bhiwandi, in Thane. (Photo | PTI)

Earlier, one person, named Sunil Pisa (38), was rescued at around 8 am on Sunday from the debris and rushed to the IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Madan Ballal said.

A container and two tempos which had come to the godown for loading/unloading were also crushed.

Sawant said the rescue teams have cleared the upper floor, but the ground floor and the first floor where most of the workers were working in the godowns have not been cleared so far. "It is feared that nearly 15 persons might be trapped. We are keeping our fingers crossed. Everything will be clear only after these floors are cleared," he said.

Ten fire engines, ambulances, trucks, and earth-moving machines were also pressed into the relief and rescue operation, he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the incident as "most unfortunate" and visited the collapse site as well as the injured persons undergoing treatment in Bhiwandi's IGM Hospital late Saturday night.

Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle told PTI that offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the structure owner, Indrapal Patil.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

Rescue work underway after collapse of the Bhiwandi Vardhaman Complex in Thane, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

The building was about 10 years old and possibly could not take the load of a mobile tower recently installed on top of it, according to a civic official.

CM Shinde told reporters that he has instructed Thane Collector Ashok Shingare and other authorities to immediately carry out a survey of the structures declared 'most dangerous' in the district. He also directed the officials to immediately shift the people occupying such buildings to safer places as the monsoon was just around the corner.

Shinde said cluster development was the only solution to the problems arising on account of the dangerous buildings.

At the IGM Hospital, CM Shinde enquired about the condition of the injured persons, including two minor brothers, Prem Ravikumar Mahanto (7) and Prince Ravikumar Mahanto (5), who lost their mother Lalita Devi (26) in the incident.

He consoled the two siblings and told them "we are here with you."

Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane Bhiwandi Building collapse Thane building collapse Bhiwandi Vardhaman Complex
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp