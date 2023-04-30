Home Nation

'National shame', says Booker winner Geetanjali Shree as she expresses solidarity with wrestlers

“What as a people have we done to ourselves? Justice should be available as a matter of course and not require agitation and knocking at the Supreme Court’s door,” Shree noted in a statement.

Published: 30th April 2023 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Poonam Saxena and Geetanjali Shree

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The top wrestlers protesting in Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers have got the support of International Booker winner Geetanjali Shree.

The Hindi-language novelist and short-story writer on Saturday expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers even as Brij Bhushan Singh took a swipe at the protesters saying, "You don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar." "If you want justice, you have to go to the police and the court," he was quoted as saying by reports.

Geetanjali Shree is the most well-known of contemporary writers to have written publicly in support of the wrestlers, who have noted time and again that their voices are being drowned out in favour of Singh because he belongs to the ruling party, The Wire reports.

“To obtain simple justice, our ace wrestlers, forsaking their work and security, have been forced to mount an agitation and to approach the Supreme Court. It is painful and a national shame,” Shree said in a statement.

“What as a people have we done to ourselves? Justice should be available as a matter of course and not require agitation and knocking at the Supreme Court’s door,” Shree further noted.

“Even as private a person as me feels constrained to come out of my solitude and condemn this atrocity. That it is to do with our ‘national treasures’, and to do with women, absolutely cannot let anyone be quiet,” she said.

