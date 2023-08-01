Ahead of Mumbai meet, JD(U) pitches for Nitish as Opposition's PM candidate

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of the Opposition leaders’ third round of meetings slated to be held in Mumbai, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party, JD (U) has once again revived the demand of projecting him as the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate.

Several former JD (U) ex-MPs and former legislators contended there was no better PM candidate than Nitish in the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). Nitish had held meetings with them at 1, Anne Marg, the official residence of CM. “We want Nitish ji to be made the Prime Ministerial candidate. If this happens, INDIA will gain significantly,” they claimed.

Nitish is giving special attention to strengthening his party before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Regarding this, he is holding one-on-one meetings with all the old and new leaders of the party and is also taking feedback from them about the ground-level realities.

The former MPs and legislators after calling on Nitish asserted that Nitish’s political career had been clean all these years and was fully qualified to be declared as the Opposition’s ministerial candidate. “He deserved to be declared as Opposition’s PM candidate,” said a senior JD(U) leader on condition of anonymity.

Nitish, however, has repeatedly said that he was not in the race for PM’s post. “All that I want is to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha election,” he had said.

Nitish had first met JD (U) MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ministers last month. After that, he has met former party MPs, MLAs and MLCs and has taken feedback from them on issues. It is being speculated that Nitish may hold a meeting with the district heads soon.

PATNA: Ahead of the Opposition leaders’ third round of meetings slated to be held in Mumbai, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party, JD (U) has once again revived the demand of projecting him as the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate. Several former JD (U) ex-MPs and former legislators contended there was no better PM candidate than Nitish in the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). Nitish had held meetings with them at 1, Anne Marg, the official residence of CM. “We want Nitish ji to be made the Prime Ministerial candidate. If this happens, INDIA will gain significantly,” they claimed. Nitish is giving special attention to strengthening his party before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Regarding this, he is holding one-on-one meetings with all the old and new leaders of the party and is also taking feedback from them about the ground-level realities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The former MPs and legislators after calling on Nitish asserted that Nitish’s political career had been clean all these years and was fully qualified to be declared as the Opposition’s ministerial candidate. “He deserved to be declared as Opposition’s PM candidate,” said a senior JD(U) leader on condition of anonymity. Nitish, however, has repeatedly said that he was not in the race for PM’s post. “All that I want is to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha election,” he had said. Nitish had first met JD (U) MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ministers last month. After that, he has met former party MPs, MLAs and MLCs and has taken feedback from them on issues. It is being speculated that Nitish may hold a meeting with the district heads soon.