Ahmedabad Diary: New state Congress chief reads riot act to leaders

New state Cong chief reads riot act to leaders

Following his appointment as president of the Gujarat Congress, MP Shaktisinh Gohil hinted that he is planning to make substantial changes in the unit soon. He suggested that individuals in high positions who are not active at the ground level would be removed. According to sources, Shaktisinh made these remarks during a meeting of district and city presidents on Sunday at the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad. “Those who work hard in the party will be given more importance. Be ready for change, act or quit,” he said at the gathering.

Row over suspended BJP leaders meeting PM

There has been a lot of controversy in the state BJP circles after some suspended district-level BJP leaders met Prime Minister Modi. According to sources, 8 partymen were recently suspended by the Sabarkantha district unit for opposing the official party candidate in the cooperative bank elections. However, when Sabarkantha MP Dipsinh Rathore traveled to Delhi to meet with the PM, these leaders accompanied him. Local BJP leaders were left embarrassed after images of the MP and these rebel leaders went viral on social media, and they have avoided meetings since then.

Suspense over state BJP chief CR Patil’s fate

The three-year tenure of the state BJP president expires in July, but the party has not stated whether the incumbent, CR Patil, would keep his post or a new appointee will take his place. Sources have claimed that he will be put in charge of certain major states in the forthcoming elections, or that he will be appointed to the Union cabinet, but there is no clarity on the issue. Some BJP leaders now claim that ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Patil will be appointed as president of the state unit again as the party had scored a historic victory under his leadership, however, the final picture is yet to emerge.

