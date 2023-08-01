Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit, now heads towards Moon

By ENS & Agencies

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed a Trans Lunar Injection (TLI) for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in the early hours of August 1 between 12 am and 1 am. The spacecraft has completed its orbits around the Earth and will head towards the moon during the next five days.

“A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit. Next stop: the Moon,” the space agency tweeted post the successful firing. Now the propulsion module will travel in a straight path to reach the moon’s lunar path.

The TLI is performed when the spacecraft is at a specific point in its orbit known as the ‘perigee’ or when its closest to the Earth. The engines are fired at this moment so that the spacecraft gains enough speed to break free from Earth's gravitational pull and embark on its journey towards the moon; imagine it as the perfect slingshot.

The duration of the firing was estimated to be around 28-31 minutes, according to reports, however, an official statement from ISRO is awaited.

"As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion is planned for August 5, 2023," ISRO said.

An ISRO official told PTI that following the trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and is now following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the Moon.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the moon and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

It is estimated that after completing its manoeuvres around the moon, the spacecraft should land on the moon on August 23-24, as per official reports.

The spacecraft's orbit was progressively increased five times after the Chandrayaan-3 mission to Moon was launched on July 14.

(With additional inputs from PTI)

