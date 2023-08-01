Home Nation

CJI proposes court-appointed  neutral panel to visit strife-torn Manipur

The proposed HPC, the CJI said, could comprise women and others with “no political alignment.”

Published: 01st August 2023 07:57 AM

Supreme Court

FILE - Image of the Supreme Court of India, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday hauled up the Centre and the Manipur governments over the 14-day delay in filing an FIR over the horrendous sexual assault of two women in the state on May 4. Going forward, it proposed setting up a high-powered committee (HPC) to visit Manipur to restore people’s faith in the constitutional process. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and judges J B Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra said the viral video was not an isolated incident as the Centre’s affidavit suggested there were other instances of sexual assault.

“What was the police doing from May 4 to May 18? What stood in the way of the police registering the FIR after May 4? A zero FIR (can be filed in any police station regardless of jurisdiction) was registered on May 18. Why was it transferred to a magisterial court on June 21?” the CJI asked. Observing that the incidents of sexual violence in Manipur were of “unprecedented magnitude” and “systemic”, the CJI said whatever happened in Manipur cannot be justified by saying it happened elsewhere in the country as well. 

The proposed HPC, the CJI said, could comprise women and others with “no political alignment”. Sending a court-appointed team will send its own message that the “highest court is deeply concerned”, he added.
Noting that three months have elapsed since the horrific incident, the court said merely entrusting the matter to the CBI or constituting an SIT won’t serve the purpose, as the need of the hour is healing and restoring a sense of faith in the administration.

The CJI asked the Manipur government to come back on Tuesday with details on the number of FIRs on violence against women, FIRs forwarded to police stations, arrests made and statements recorded before magistrates.  

Victims oppose trial in Assam
Appearing for the strip-parade victims and seeking an SIT probe led by IG rank police official, Kapil Sibal said the state police colluded with the criminals. He said the victims were against transferring the trial of their case to Assam

Whataboutery won’t wash: CJI
“We cannot justify Manipur by saying this happened elsewhere. Are you saying do something for all or don’t do anything for anyone?” the CJI said in response to Bansari Swaraj arguing such crimes have happened in Bengal, Rajasthan

