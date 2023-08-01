Cracks in MVA: Sharad Pawar asked to stay away from PM Modi event

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Opposition on Monday urged NCP chief Sharad Pawar not to attend the August 1 function in Pune where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2023 in recognition of his leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said Pawar’s presence at the function will create confusion in the mind of Opposition leaders and workers. He said Pawar is the senior most leader of the Opposition unity alliance — INDIA.

Raut said Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDIA alliance partners feel that the NCP chief should avoid attending the Pune function. He said they are not unhappy with Pawar, but they are expressing their feelings and now it is up to him whether to or not to attend the programme.

“Who should get what sort of award is not our concern. We will not go into it. But we as part of Opposition unity feel that Sharad Pawar attending the programme where Modi is getting the award will send a wrong message and confuse the alliance and its workers. This is the time we have to take the stand against the BJP who are destroying every independent institution,” Raut said.

Pawar should work to clear the doubts and confusion among the workers and leaders of Opposition unity, he added. “Pawar knows better than anyone else what confusion his attendance can create. He should strengthen the alliance and the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections We will not advise him. He is a very senior leader,” Raut said.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress leaders said if Pawar is not cancelling his programme in Pune, then he should use this platform and the opportunity to raise the Manipur violence before Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been silent for more than 70 days on this major incident. Pawar should seek answers from the PM. “PM should be also accountable for his act and inactions,” said Balasaheb Thorat, a senior Congress leader.

Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar said people should not mix politics with social function. He said Pawar in his political career never mixed social and personal relations in politics.

“Sharad Pawar will surely attend the programme in Pune,” he said.

MUMBAI: The Opposition on Monday urged NCP chief Sharad Pawar not to attend the August 1 function in Pune where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2023 in recognition of his leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said Pawar’s presence at the function will create confusion in the mind of Opposition leaders and workers. He said Pawar is the senior most leader of the Opposition unity alliance — INDIA. Raut said Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDIA alliance partners feel that the NCP chief should avoid attending the Pune function. He said they are not unhappy with Pawar, but they are expressing their feelings and now it is up to him whether to or not to attend the programme.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Who should get what sort of award is not our concern. We will not go into it. But we as part of Opposition unity feel that Sharad Pawar attending the programme where Modi is getting the award will send a wrong message and confuse the alliance and its workers. This is the time we have to take the stand against the BJP who are destroying every independent institution,” Raut said. Pawar should work to clear the doubts and confusion among the workers and leaders of Opposition unity, he added. “Pawar knows better than anyone else what confusion his attendance can create. He should strengthen the alliance and the Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections We will not advise him. He is a very senior leader,” Raut said. On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress leaders said if Pawar is not cancelling his programme in Pune, then he should use this platform and the opportunity to raise the Manipur violence before Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been silent for more than 70 days on this major incident. Pawar should seek answers from the PM. “PM should be also accountable for his act and inactions,” said Balasaheb Thorat, a senior Congress leader. Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar said people should not mix politics with social function. He said Pawar in his political career never mixed social and personal relations in politics. “Sharad Pawar will surely attend the programme in Pune,” he said.