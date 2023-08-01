Home Nation

Government not worried about gaming going offshore due to GST: Finance Ministry 

The finance ministry on Tuesday said there are sufficient enforcement provisions in GST laws to take action against offshore gaming platforms, which default in paying taxes.
 

Published: 01st August 2023

By Online Desk
Express News Service

The Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday sought to play down concerns raised by MP Harbhajan Singh that the imposition of a steep 28% GST tax on the gaming section in India will push companies to go offshore. 

"Sufficient enforcement provisions exist to take action against offshore platforms, which do not pay prescribed GST," said Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to the Aam Aadmi Party MP in Rajya Sabha. 

The Minister admitted that some representations have been received from stakeholders that the council's decision will prompt online gaming platforms to shift to offshore locations, but did not seem to be very concerned about the prospect.

The GST Council on July 11 decided that online gaming is an actionable claim, like the lottery, on which a 28 per cent tax is to be levied.

India is home to several prominent gaming companies, some of which offer customers the option to play in virtual casinos on their phones.

There is worry that much of the action will shift to apps based outside the country if taxes are imposed. 

The GST Council's decision to levy a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets on online gaming companies is based on the recommendation of a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue.

