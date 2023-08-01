Home Nation

Haryana seeks 20 RAF companies to maintain law and order in violence-hit Nuh, Curfew imposed

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Damaged police vehicles, allegedly vandalized by miscreants after clashes broke out during a 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', in Nuh, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in the Nuh district.

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana's Nuh district where two home guards were killed and several injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

In a communication to the Union home secretary, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, sought 20 companies of the RAF "urgently" for one week from July 31.

"I am directed to address you on the subject (seeking 20 companies of RAF)...incidents causing intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance to public peace and tranquillity in district Nuh have occurred on account of violent protests by agitators, protesters, miscreants and anti-social elements," wrote Prasad.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said.

The Union home ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in the neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

