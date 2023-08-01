Ignoring no-trust motion and passing bills is an insult to Parliament: Congress

Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pandemonium continued in Lok Sabha on Monday as the Opposition members and treasury Benches locked horns over the Manipur issue. The Opposition members have been demanding a statement from PM Narendra Modi in the House on the Manipur issue and a discussion under Rule 267.

Amid the din, the government passed the Cinematograph Amendment Bill, of 2023, to curb film piracy. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Centre should take up the no-trust motion first instead of getting Bills passed in the House. Passing the bills before taking up the no-trust motion is an insult to Parliament, he said.

The Centre has passed seven crucial bills in Lok Sabha after the no-trust motion was accepted. The Opposition alleges that parliamentary traditions are being subverted by the passage of bills after a no-confidence motion has been admitted.

Earlier in the morning, the delegation of MPs which visited Manipur briefed the floor leaders of the Opposition alliance INDIA. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi also attended the meeting. Speaking to this paper, RSP MP N K Premachandran, who was part of the delegation, said that the MPs discussed the situation in the strife-torn state and put forward a slew of suggestions.

The Rajya Sabha was, meanwhile, repeatedly adjourned amid the din created by the Opposition. After showing reluctance last week, the government has agreed to a discussion over the Manipur issue.

As the House reassembled after four adjournments at 3.30 pm, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the members that the government is agreed on a discussion on the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

Dhankhar said, “We are not setting a good example for the nation. The entire nation is watching us. The government is ready for a discussion on Manipur.”

