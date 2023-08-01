INTERVIEW | 'INDIA coalition will grow stronger as we move ahead', says Congress chief Kharge

Bansy Kalappa and Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is determined to address real issues concerning people such as unemployment, income inequality and inflation and provide an alternative agenda for governance based on inclusiveness and social justice.



As you gather UPA alliance partners, would it be wrong to say that the difficulties of pulling along the 26 parties without being in power in the centre are more than, let’s say, in the past, like in 2004 and 2009?

UPA was formed after Congress Party emerged as the single largest party in the 2004 Lok Sabha election, and all those parties who believed in the development model that the Congress championed came together. At one point, the coalition’s cumulative strength grew to 20. This time around, the idea to come together was felt by everyone because of the threat that the vindictive and divisive politics of BJP and RSS pose to Indian democracy, our Constitution and our institutions.

We have come together to raise the real issues that impact our people — from unemployment, income inequality to inflation. We are determined to provide an alternative agenda for governance based on inclusiveness and social justice. INDIA is a coalition that will grow stronger as we move ahead. Even the name INDIA emerged from our common ideology and belief in our Constitution and our collective love for our nation, INDIA. It’s a name that is appreciated and loved by all.

Can you in the alliance get the name INDIA? What are the challenges of getting the name? Would it help the opposition reach the last voter with the name?

INDIA expands into Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Each word has a meaning, and people relate to what we stand for. The BJP and the Prime Minister are so unnerved that in their bid to oppose us, they are comparing INDIA to terror organisations like Indian Mujahideen or the symbol of slavery — East India Company. It’s unimaginable to speak about INDIA with such contempt. Indians think of our motherland, sacrifices, collective identity, and pride when they hear INDIA. No one associates India with anything negative. It’s shocking that in its bid to defame us, the BJP is defaming our country.

The fact is the government has no vision, is bereft of ideas, and has started regressing on all parameters except its continuous propagation of a divisive and toxic agenda. Congress is a party that stands on the bedrock of 150 years of our glorious history, which resonates with the history of India. Our cadres are present from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh. We are the only party that reaches the last mile - the last voter. Opposition parties are confident they will offer a cohesive, positive agenda to people as an alternative to the hateful and divisive politics of the BJP. Seven Chief Ministers are already part of our alliance. So, we have actually already covered a lot of ground.

The five state polls are around the corner. Will you be able to win in MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, and will the outcome impact the LS polls?

After our huge victory in Karnataka, we are very confident of doing well in the coming state elections. Our organisation is also robust in these states. We have had election preparedness meetings with each one of them. We got very encouraging feedback about the electoral prospects. Frankly, Assembly results impact General elections; they help build up momentum in favour of the winning party and motivate the party workers. Indian voters are mature and understand the real issues, and we are confident that the voters will choose INDIA over BJP.

Will seat sharing be an issue in a mutually competing political space? You have AAP and the Left parties with you and other competing parties. Are these real contradictions you could do without? For example, states like WB and Kerala, where the rivals are among the partners of the INDIA alliance.

Seat sharing becomes an issue when there is a tussle for power, not when partners have come selflessly to keep Indian democracy alive and champion the cause of the people. After Patna and Bengaluru, we are meeting in Mumbai next. We have already announced the formation of an 11-member committee with a secretariat in Delhi. You will get to know the details in due course.

Parties like NCP and Shiv Sena have been recently truncated; if BJP tries to weaken the opposition further, what is your counter to such efforts if it tries to poach some more?

The people of India are seeing through the BJP’s lust for power and its tactics. This has seriously wounded the great Indian democracy, which had become a model over the last seven decades for others worldwide. Unfortunately, in its naked pursuit for power, the government misused investigative agencies against the opposition and weaponised them to threaten its political opponents.

We know that the people are watching everything and will give a befitting reply to the BJP’s dirty tricks. We also hope and desire that the judiciary and the Speakers of Legislative Assemblies of various states will rise to the occasion and act as bulwarks to safeguard the anti-defection measures provided in the Constitution. People also expect the same.

Is it feasible for opposition parties to fight Lok Sabha polls without a PM face when faced with a formidable opponent like PM Modi?

Wasn’t the same argument given before the 2004 Lok Sabha election? People vote for their issues and not on the face of leaders. Faces that can’t provide jobs or increase incomes, faces that can’t provide relief from inflation, are rejected. We saw this recently in Karnataka. Alliances that have come together for the cause of people win the voters’ trust. History is replete with examples where alliances have defeated the so-called powerful leaders.

There is no tussle for power among the INDIA allies. For us, the need to provide relief to our people and restore their faith in Indian democracy and our institutions is more important.

BJP is already in poll mode. They tried to make UCC and other programs to strengthen their voter support. How will you counter it?

I want to remind you that the Law Commission called Uniform Civil Code “neither necessary nor desirable” in 2018. Interestingly, the Prime Minister returned from a foreign trip, and the first thing he took up was UCC. So whenever the government starts losing ground, they dig out issues of polarisation.

But this tactic doesn’t work anymore. We are not against reforms, but the government’s intent should be honest. It was, after all, the Congress party that put the requirement for a Uniform Civil Code in the Constitution under the Directive Principles of State Policy. We will first see the draft the Govt presents and then respond. But these trial balloons are not the issues for which people elect their governments. The issues which have affected people are price rise, unemployment and social injustices. The alarmingly high level of income and economic inequalities, and crony capitalism have deprived common people of gainful opportunities and access to resources.

What will be the role of Congress in INDIA? Will they play the lead role or be a simple partner in collective leadership?

Congress is the largest party in this alliance. Rahul ji and I initially met prominent leaders for the formation of this alliance. The first meeting was held in Patna and then in Bengaluru. So all parties are equal and crucial partners in the INDIA coalition; every party is an equal stakeholder because each has a significant role to play. This alliance is increasingly growing in strength, and you will see more additions in future. The Congress will play the role it has always played to ensure social justice and to preserve our democracy.

If the INDIA alliance wins the election and forms the government, will a Congressman be the PM face, or will the party that wins the most seats decide?

We have allied to defeat the divisive forces that have caused irreparable damage to our social fabric and have ruined India’s economic growth. We are witness to the tragedy that’s unfolding in Manipur. The Prime Minister and his government in Delhi and Manipur have been mute spectators, to say the least. Rahul ji had visited Manipur, where he visited relief camps and met all communities. Now 21 MPs from 16 parties have returned after a two-day visit. We are still unsure if they will be allowed to discuss and debate in parliament the ground situation prevailing in camps and violence-affected areas of Manipur.

So our aim is not myopic - we want to restore the rule of law and processes of democracy in this country. We are confident that the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be a watershed moment in our history, and when the INDIA alliance wins, then a decision for the PM’s post shall be taken unanimously and with consensus by all stakeholders.

Will you have programmes like those in Karnataka made available nationally?

Whenever people vote us to power, we use our time-tested inclusive governance model based on social welfare, development, social justice and progressive thoughts. Our electoral promises or manifesto carry our solemn resolve and our guarantees that carry our vision. The people of state of Karnataka put their faith in the Congress party, and you would have noted that we have also started delivering.

For the 2024 general election, we will have a strategy based on voters’ aspirations, needs and priorities. We will listen to the voices from the ground to decide our programmes.

Your best performance in UP was in 2009 when INC could win 21 seats. What is your strategy to win UP where the odds are stacked against you?

I know we need to win people’s trust back in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi has put a lot of effort into rebuilding the party. I am hopeful that we will have a forward-looking strategy based on feedback from our leaders and workers to chalk out a definite strategy which will ensure winning a good number of seats.

This time around, the idea to come together was felt by everyone because of the threat that the vindictive and divisive politics of BJP and RSS pose to Indian democracy, our Constitution and our institutions. We have come together to raise the real issues that impact our people — from unemployment, income inequality to inflation. We are determined to provide an alternative agenda for governance based on inclusiveness and social justice. INDIA is a coalition that will grow stronger as we move ahead. Even the name INDIA emerged from our common ideology and belief in our Constitution and our collective love for our nation, INDIA. It's a name that is appreciated and loved by all. Can you in the alliance get the name INDIA? What are the challenges of getting the name? Would it help the opposition reach the last voter with the name? INDIA expands into Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. 