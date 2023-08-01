Home Nation

Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue 

Published: 01st August 2023 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Decision on Delhi ordinance

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties to discuss the Manipur issue, sources said on Tuesday.

They added that he has not yet got time from the President.

The opposition parties have been demanding a comprehensive discussion on violence in Manipur in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with a statement from the prime minister in Parliament.

ALSO READ: Opposition demands PM's statement on Manipur violence, holds protest in Parliament premises

They have now sought the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that the violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing and many people have lost their lives.

A delegation of 21 opposition MPs has visited the ethnic strife-torn state and apprised the leaders of the INDIA alliance about the situation there.

The delegation visited the affected areas and met people in relief camps in both the hills as well as the valley.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was part of the opposition delegation to Manipur, has described the situation in the state as 'grave'.

