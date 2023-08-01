Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

Home Nation

According to the police, the mob reached the Anjuman Masjid in Sector 57 after midnight. Some people in the crowd opened fire at the people present in the mosque and also set it on fire

Published: 01st August 2023

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in the Sector 57 area as the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in neighbouring Nuh district spread to Gurugram, police here said.

The mob opened fire in which two persons were injured. One of them died during treatment, they said. 

The victim has been identified as Saad, a native of Bihar, a senior officer said. 

This is the third death in wake of the "intense communal tension" that spread from Nuh.

According to the police, the mob reached the Anjuman Masjid in Sector 57 after midnight. Some people in the crowd opened fire at the people present in the mosque and also set it on fire.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said on Monday.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

The situation in Nuh and Sohna continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers in Nuh and the other affected areas, the police said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

"Today's incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

