Home Nation

Manipur viral video: Locals stage protests after suspension of police station officer in-charge 

Inspector Keisham Premkumar was suspended for failing to thwart the incident, which drew widespread protests and condemnation.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Internet Ban lifted partially

Members of the Manipur Students' Union during a a peace march in Imphal Photo used for representation. (PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The officer in charge (OC) of Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station, under whose jurisdiction two tribal women were disrobed and paraded on May 4, has been suspended but the government action triggered a protest.

Inspector Keisham Premkumar was suspended for failing to thwart the incident, which drew widespread protests and condemnation.

Thousands of protestors vented their ire outside the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district on Monday demanding the revocation of the suspension order. They argued that if the OC could be suspended for failing to thwart the incident, then all 60 legislators in the state should also resign for failing to contain the violence.

An organisation, called Apunba Meira Paibi Lup (AMPAL), condemned “selective trial”. It asked if action was initiated against senior Kuki police officers. It alleged Meiteis were being targeted. 

ALSO READ | Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC; summons DGP

The AMPAL claimed the OC could not perform his constitutional duties as the mob was huge. The organisation warned that if he was not reinstated early, it would intensify the agitation.

Another organisation, Bishnunaha Youth Federation Yairipok, also demanded the OC’s reinstatement. It categorically stated that the immediate priority of the government should be to contain the violence. It said the issue of the trial could be taken care of later.

The organisation gave 72 hours to the government to revoke the suspension of the police officer.

Further, it asked the government not to hand over the case to CBI. It said if the government still hands it over to CBI, then all cases, beginning from May 3 when violence broke out, should be handed over to the agency.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the North East Students’ Organisation arrived in Manipur capital Imphal on Tuesday. It will meet the leaders of civil society organisations of both warring communities, visit some relief camps and interact with the inmates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
manipur violence violence against women
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp