Manipur viral video: Locals stage protests after suspension of police station officer in-charge 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The officer in charge (OC) of Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station, under whose jurisdiction two tribal women were disrobed and paraded on May 4, has been suspended but the government action triggered a protest.

Inspector Keisham Premkumar was suspended for failing to thwart the incident, which drew widespread protests and condemnation.

Thousands of protestors vented their ire outside the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district on Monday demanding the revocation of the suspension order. They argued that if the OC could be suspended for failing to thwart the incident, then all 60 legislators in the state should also resign for failing to contain the violence.

An organisation, called Apunba Meira Paibi Lup (AMPAL), condemned “selective trial”. It asked if action was initiated against senior Kuki police officers. It alleged Meiteis were being targeted.

ALSO READ | Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC; summons DGP

The AMPAL claimed the OC could not perform his constitutional duties as the mob was huge. The organisation warned that if he was not reinstated early, it would intensify the agitation.

Another organisation, Bishnunaha Youth Federation Yairipok, also demanded the OC’s reinstatement. It categorically stated that the immediate priority of the government should be to contain the violence. It said the issue of the trial could be taken care of later.

The organisation gave 72 hours to the government to revoke the suspension of the police officer.

Further, it asked the government not to hand over the case to CBI. It said if the government still hands it over to CBI, then all cases, beginning from May 3 when violence broke out, should be handed over to the agency.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the North East Students’ Organisation arrived in Manipur capital Imphal on Tuesday. It will meet the leaders of civil society organisations of both warring communities, visit some relief camps and interact with the inmates.

GUWAHATI: The officer in charge (OC) of Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station, under whose jurisdiction two tribal women were disrobed and paraded on May 4, has been suspended but the government action triggered a protest. Inspector Keisham Premkumar was suspended for failing to thwart the incident, which drew widespread protests and condemnation. Thousands of protestors vented their ire outside the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district on Monday demanding the revocation of the suspension order. They argued that if the OC could be suspended for failing to thwart the incident, then all 60 legislators in the state should also resign for failing to contain the violence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An organisation, called Apunba Meira Paibi Lup (AMPAL), condemned “selective trial”. It asked if action was initiated against senior Kuki police officers. It alleged Meiteis were being targeted. ALSO READ | Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC; summons DGP The AMPAL claimed the OC could not perform his constitutional duties as the mob was huge. The organisation warned that if he was not reinstated early, it would intensify the agitation. Another organisation, Bishnunaha Youth Federation Yairipok, also demanded the OC’s reinstatement. It categorically stated that the immediate priority of the government should be to contain the violence. It said the issue of the trial could be taken care of later. The organisation gave 72 hours to the government to revoke the suspension of the police officer. Further, it asked the government not to hand over the case to CBI. It said if the government still hands it over to CBI, then all cases, beginning from May 3 when violence broke out, should be handed over to the agency. Meanwhile, a delegation of the North East Students’ Organisation arrived in Manipur capital Imphal on Tuesday. It will meet the leaders of civil society organisations of both warring communities, visit some relief camps and interact with the inmates.