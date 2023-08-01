Home Nation

No shortage of HIV drug in country: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

Mandaviya also said various proactive steps have been undertaken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of Antiretroviral (ARV) medicines including Dolutegravir.

Published: 01st August 2023 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is no reported nationwide shortage of dolutegravir, a key Antiretroviral (ARV) medicine prescribed for most People Living with HIV (PLHIV), the centre informed the Rajya Sabha Tuesday. 

The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the House that the Dolutegravir (DTG) was introduced under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) in a phased manner in 2020.

Dolutegravir was prescribed for PLHIV under the programme.

He said various proactive steps have been undertaken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of Antiretroviral (ARV) medicines including Dolutegravir.

These measures include strengthening the supply chain unit at the national level, meticulous monitoring of stock at the state and facility levels as well as ensuring coordination for any emergency relocation.

States are also authorized to do need-based emergency local procurement of ARV medicine utilizing funds allocated under the head “ARV drugs for exceptional cases” and the National AIDS Control Programme Grant-in-aid is given to State AIDS Control Societies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HIV shortage of HIV drug
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp