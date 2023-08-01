No shortage of HIV drug in country: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is no reported nationwide shortage of dolutegravir, a key Antiretroviral (ARV) medicine prescribed for most People Living with HIV (PLHIV), the centre informed the Rajya Sabha Tuesday.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the House that the Dolutegravir (DTG) was introduced under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) in a phased manner in 2020.

Dolutegravir was prescribed for PLHIV under the programme.

He said various proactive steps have been undertaken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of Antiretroviral (ARV) medicines including Dolutegravir.

These measures include strengthening the supply chain unit at the national level, meticulous monitoring of stock at the state and facility levels as well as ensuring coordination for any emergency relocation.

States are also authorized to do need-based emergency local procurement of ARV medicine utilizing funds allocated under the head “ARV drugs for exceptional cases” and the National AIDS Control Programme Grant-in-aid is given to State AIDS Control Societies.

