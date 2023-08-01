No trace of missing army jawan in Jammu and Kashmir; search continues

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Massive search operation to trace the missing soldier Javed Ahmed in Kulgam, south Kashmir continued for the second consecutive day on Monday. There is still no trace of the missing soldier even as security men questioned a dozen people and are analyzing his call records and mobile data.

A police official said a joint search operation by the police, army and CRPF continued for the second day today. The security men have pressed sniffer dogs into service to trace the missing soldier.

The village is adjacent to the missing soldier’s native hamlet Asthal in Kulgam and the nearby forest area are being thoroughly searched by the security men, the police official said. 25-year-old Javed Ahmed Wani, who belongs to JAKLI and is posted in Leh Ladakh, had gone missing on Saturday evening after he left home to buy some food items.

Javed, who had joined the army in 2014, was on leave and was supposed to rejoin duties on Sunday. The car in which he was travelling was recovered from Paranhall village in Kulgam with its doors open.

