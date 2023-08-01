One-third of India rain deficient despite surplus in first half of monsoon

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India received overall normal rainfall in the first half of the monsoon. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast normal monsoon for the second half (August-September)of the season too. However, the east and northeast regions have received one of the lowest rainfalls in July.

Out of a total of 718 sections, 240 districts remained high rain deficient. These districts are mostly confined to the country’s east and northeast regions, especially eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, northeastern states and Kerala. The east and northeast received 25 per cent deficient rainfall in the past two months.

The rainfall over east and northeast India was the third lowest (280.9 mm) in July since 1901. The previous lowest rainfall years were 2022 (234.8 mm) and 1903 (249.5 mm). July saw extremely heavy rainfall incidents. The month broke all records of the past five years. There were 1,113 incidents of ‘very heavy’ rainfall and 205 ‘extreme heavy’ rainfall incidents.

Cities, including Chandigarh, Ambala and other weather stations of Himachal Pradesh such as Kullu, Solan, Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, etc., broke all-time record in one-day rain. Northwest India received the highest rainfall (258.6 mm) since 2001.

Consequently, extreme rainfall in India’s Northwest and southern peninsular region made 6 per cent seasonal surplus rainfall of the normal which were reeling under deficit rainfall of 10 per cent at the end of June with three out of four regions were deficient rainfall. (see table) IMD listed out factors behind extreme rainfall as no impact of El Nino and more Western Disturbances.

Besides rainfall, July was the eighth warmest month and the second coldest month since 1901. East & Northeast India observed the warmest minimum temperature since 1901. Though IMD has forecast normal rainfall for the second half of the monsoon, the forecast for August is below normal. In its monthly forecast, IMD said east and northeast India, the Himalayas will receive more than normal rainfall and the southern peninsular and western regions of the country will receive below rainfall.

NEW DELHI: India received overall normal rainfall in the first half of the monsoon. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast normal monsoon for the second half (August-September)of the season too. However, the east and northeast regions have received one of the lowest rainfalls in July. Out of a total of 718 sections, 240 districts remained high rain deficient. These districts are mostly confined to the country’s east and northeast regions, especially eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, northeastern states and Kerala. The east and northeast received 25 per cent deficient rainfall in the past two months. The rainfall over east and northeast India was the third lowest (280.9 mm) in July since 1901. The previous lowest rainfall years were 2022 (234.8 mm) and 1903 (249.5 mm). July saw extremely heavy rainfall incidents. The month broke all records of the past five years. There were 1,113 incidents of ‘very heavy’ rainfall and 205 ‘extreme heavy’ rainfall incidents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cities, including Chandigarh, Ambala and other weather stations of Himachal Pradesh such as Kullu, Solan, Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, etc., broke all-time record in one-day rain. Northwest India received the highest rainfall (258.6 mm) since 2001. Consequently, extreme rainfall in India’s Northwest and southern peninsular region made 6 per cent seasonal surplus rainfall of the normal which were reeling under deficit rainfall of 10 per cent at the end of June with three out of four regions were deficient rainfall. (see table) IMD listed out factors behind extreme rainfall as no impact of El Nino and more Western Disturbances. Besides rainfall, July was the eighth warmest month and the second coldest month since 1901. East & Northeast India observed the warmest minimum temperature since 1901. Though IMD has forecast normal rainfall for the second half of the monsoon, the forecast for August is below normal. In its monthly forecast, IMD said east and northeast India, the Himalayas will receive more than normal rainfall and the southern peninsular and western regions of the country will receive below rainfall.