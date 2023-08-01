Parliament adjourned till noon amid opposition protests over Manipur

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till noon amid protest by opposition parties demanding discussion on the Manipur issue in the House.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed anguish over repeated disruptions of the proceedings in the House on the "same issue".

He said a short-duration discussion on the issue was scheduled the previous day, but it could not take place.

Dhankhar also did not approve 60 notices for taking up discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha which allows for suspension of the day's business to debate on any issue suggested by a member.

Meanwhile, opposition members started raising slogans. Around 11.25 am, the Chair adjourn House proceedings till noon.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members started shouting slogans and held up placards Some of them were in the Well of the House while some stood near the Speaker's Chair, holding placards, as they sought to raise the Manipur issue.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they will be given time to raise the issues.

BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali, standing in his seat, raised slogans on the violence in Nuh in Haryana.

"Sir, Nuh jal raha hai (Nuh is burning)," he said, addressing the Speaker.

Three questions and related supplementary were taken up during Question Hour, which went on for around 15 minutes.

However, as the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

Protests on the Manipur violence have been disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20.

