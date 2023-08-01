Home Nation

PM Modi shares stage with Sharad Pawar at Tilak award ceremony in Pune

Some social organisations and members of various political parties staged a joint protest against Modi during the visit.

Published: 01st August 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony, in Pune, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune in a ceremony attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The veteran Maharashtra leader showed up at the event despite intense pressure from allies and his own party leaders not to share the stage with Modi. The opposition INDIA alliance felt the event won’t be good optics for them at a time when a united front is being put up against the BJP.

This was the first meeting of Modi and Pawar after a split in NCP, triggered by a rebellion by Ajit Pawar who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government last month. In his speech, Modi said India has come a long way from a ‘trust deficit’ to being a ‘trust-surplus’ country. He said trust surplus is seen today both in policies and the hard work of the people. “Development is impossible if there is an atmosphere of mistrust,” he added.

During the ceremony, Modi and Pawar were seen engaged in small talk. However, while speaking at the event, Sharad Pawar took a dig at Modi, saying: “Shivaji Maharaj never snatched anyone’s land,” in an apparent reference to the BJP’s role in splitting the Shiv Sena and NCP.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award was constituted in 1983 to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak and is presented every year on August 1, Tilak’s death anniversary. Modi was conferred the award in recognition of his ‘supreme leadership’ and for ‘awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Narendra Modi Sharad Pawar Lokmanya Tilak National Award
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp