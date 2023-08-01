Home Nation

Rohini commission for examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President

The Commission had been entrusted with the task to study the various entries in the Central List of OBCs.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rohini Commission, constituted to examine the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu.

The Commission for Other Backward Classes was appointed through an October 2017 notification to examine the sub-categorisation of OBC.

Justice G Rohini, a retired chief justice of the Delhi High Court is its chairperson.

After 13 extensions, the commission submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, the Social Justice Ministry said in the statement.

The Commission had been entrusted with the task to study the various entries in the Central List of OBCs.

It was also tasked with recommending correction of any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription, examining the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the OBCs, and working out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters in a scientific approach, for sub-categorization within such OBCs.

