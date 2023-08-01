Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan's Baku

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a multi-continental operation, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police — Special Cell — brought back the fugitive criminal, Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi, to India from Azerbaijan. Bishnoi, a resident of Punjab’s Fazilka had fled India via Dubai just before the brutal murder of acclaimed Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal, in a special media-briefing, said the current operation was launched after the Special Cell received a tip-off that a wanted and dreaded criminal, Sachin Bishnoi, who is the nephew of international dreaded criminal Lawrence Bishnoi and also known by his alias Sachin Thapan, had left India in the name of Tilak Raj Toteja.

He said that on March 30, last year, a case was registered against the same gang of criminals at Police Station Mohan Garden, District Dwarka, Delhi. In this case, the shooters of the gang injured a real estate businessman by shooting him in both legs and demanded Rs 1 crore from him.

Seeing the seriousness of the case, the teams of the Special Cell conducted raids at Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) and various places in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and arrested all the shooters, all the criminals involved in the conspiracy, the smugglers of the weapons used in the crime, and the criminals who gave information about the victim.

During the investigation, it was found that Sachin Bishnoi had marked the above-mentioned place before the crime and had also taken away some weapons used in the incident. Apart from this, during the investigation of the case registered under MCOCA against this gang, the involvement of accused Sachin was also found in the Sidhu Moosewala case.

“Extensive investigation and technical procedures revealed that Sachin Bishnoi, in the name of Tilak Raj Toteja, fled from India on a fake passport and reached Azerbaijan, from where he conspired with his other accomplices to carry out the activities of his organized crime group spread across Delhi and adjoining states,” the Special CP said.

When it was confirmed that Sachin Bishnoi had reached Azerbaijan, a Red Corner Notice was immediately issued against him for his apprehension. “Soon, a team of Delhi Police immediately reached Azerbaijan, and with the assistance of the Indian diplomatic representatives, the accused was brought to India,” the official said.

