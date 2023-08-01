Home Nation

SP, BJP’s statements on Badrinath, Gyanvapi well-planned conspiracy: BSP chief Mayawati

The BSP chief had reacted strongly to SP MC Swami Prasad Maurya for his statement that a number of Buddhist shrines were destroyed to build the temples including Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. 

Published: 01st August 2023 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

BSP-Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Maintaining distance from both the ruling alliance (NDA) and the opposition (I.N.D.I.A), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched an attack on her adversaries saying both the Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP were using religion as a well thought out strategy for vote bank politics ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While taking to Twitter, the BSP chief and former UP CM, without taking names, said the statement of the BJP leadership over Gyanvapi mosque after the SP leader’s statement that Badrinath temple was built by demolishing a Buddhist shrine was part of a well-thought-out strategy of both the parties.

“I think it is a very serious issue and a cause of major concern,” said Mayawati in a series of tweets on Tuesday. The BSP chief had reacted strongly to SP MC Swami Prasad Maurya for his statement that a number of Buddhist shrines were destroyed to build the temples including Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. He had even demanded a modern survey of all the temples also instead of only the Gyanvapi mosque.

“By giving such statements, Maurya will be able to trap neither the Buddhist community nor the Muslims who know that while he was enjoying the cabinet ministership in the BJP government during its previous term, he did not raise the issue then,” said the BSP supremo.

Notably, Swami Prasad Maurya had started his political career from BSP and at one point in time, he was a close confidante of Mayawati. However, a day after Maurya’s statement, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, gave a statement over Gyanvapi calling it a “historical mistake” and appealing to the Muslim community to come forward to fix it.

Taking the reference to Yogi’s statement, Mayawati said that when the issue was sub judice, such a statement could be part of a well-thought-out conspiracy.

“When the issue of ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises is pending in Allahabad High Court on the direction of Supreme Court of India, such a statement on the dispute was not only unnecessary but also improper. It is imperative to wait for the court order in this regard,” she said in her Twitter post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSP Mayawati 2024 Lok Sabha elections Gyanvapi mosque
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp