SP, BJP’s statements on Badrinath, Gyanvapi well-planned conspiracy: BSP chief Mayawati

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Maintaining distance from both the ruling alliance (NDA) and the opposition (I.N.D.I.A), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched an attack on her adversaries saying both the Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP were using religion as a well thought out strategy for vote bank politics ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While taking to Twitter, the BSP chief and former UP CM, without taking names, said the statement of the BJP leadership over Gyanvapi mosque after the SP leader’s statement that Badrinath temple was built by demolishing a Buddhist shrine was part of a well-thought-out strategy of both the parties.

“I think it is a very serious issue and a cause of major concern,” said Mayawati in a series of tweets on Tuesday. The BSP chief had reacted strongly to SP MC Swami Prasad Maurya for his statement that a number of Buddhist shrines were destroyed to build the temples including Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. He had even demanded a modern survey of all the temples also instead of only the Gyanvapi mosque.

1. सपा द्वारा बौद्ध मठ को तोड़कर बद्रीनाथ मन्दिर बनाने सम्बंधी बयान के बाद अब भाजपा द्वारा कोर्ट में लम्बित ज्ञानवापी प्रकरण को लेकर विवाद को बढ़ाने वाला बयान कहीं इन दोनों पार्टियों की सोची-समझी राजनीतिक साजिश का परिणाम तो नहीं? यह गंभीर व अति-चिन्तनीय। (1/2) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 1, 2023

“By giving such statements, Maurya will be able to trap neither the Buddhist community nor the Muslims who know that while he was enjoying the cabinet ministership in the BJP government during its previous term, he did not raise the issue then,” said the BSP supremo.

Notably, Swami Prasad Maurya had started his political career from BSP and at one point in time, he was a close confidante of Mayawati. However, a day after Maurya’s statement, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, gave a statement over Gyanvapi calling it a “historical mistake” and appealing to the Muslim community to come forward to fix it.

Taking the reference to Yogi’s statement, Mayawati said that when the issue was sub judice, such a statement could be part of a well-thought-out conspiracy.

“When the issue of ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises is pending in Allahabad High Court on the direction of Supreme Court of India, such a statement on the dispute was not only unnecessary but also improper. It is imperative to wait for the court order in this regard,” she said in her Twitter post.

