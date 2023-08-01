Tension grips Rajasthan town after schoolgirl says urine mixed in her water bottle

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Communal tension gripped Luharia town in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district after a class 8 girl complained that her water bottle was contaminated with urine by two boys in her class. They also allegedly dropped a chit in her bag on which ‘I love you’ was scribbled.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday. As the boys belonged to another community, tensions quickly started flaring up as the news about the incident spread in the locality. Since then, many locals have locked up the school and launched protests against the incident, strongly supported by Hindutva organisations. After the incident, markets in the town closed down and the police took a number of miscreants into custody.

The incident occurred at Government Senior Higher Secondary School in Luharia village in Bhilwara district. It involved the act of giving a girl student a water bottle mixed with urine and placing a love letter in her bag. On Monday, tensions escalated as people from the two sides confronted each other over the incident that happened on Friday. The situation resulted in stone pelting, leading to damage to the glasses of a police jeep that arrived at the scene.

The police had to earlier resort to using force to control the disturbance, and as a precautionary measure, additional police forces were deployed in the village. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Sharma, the incident came to light on Friday when the girl student returned home for lunch and discovered an unpleasant smell while drinking water from her water bottle.

It then came to the fore that some boys had mixed urine in the water bottle and placed a love letter inside her bag. The girl reported the incident to the school principal but no action was taken. As a result, when the school reopened on Monday, frustrated individuals lodged complaints with both the Tehsildar Luharia police post in charge and the school principal.

However, when no effective action was taken in response, these individuals resorted to stone pelting, particularly targeting a specific community’s locality. The police intervened and dispersed the crowd by launching a lathi-charge. Police are prepared to take action against those involved in the stone-pelting.

