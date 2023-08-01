YouTuber arrested for posting 'objectionable' content against Jharkhand CM Soren, state leaders

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Tipu Sultan Khan alias Samar, a YouTuber from Jharkhand, was arrested from Gharwa on Monday for allegedly sharing objectionable and defamatory content against chief minister Hemant Soren and others on his YouTube channel.

According to police, the content that Khan aired on his YouTube channel was "highly objectionable, insulting, derogatory and full of acrimony and caste bias."

Garhwa SP Anjani Kumar Jha said that the YouTuber has been booked under various sections under the SC /ST Act, Prevention of Atrocities Act, along with sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

"A complaint was lodged a Ranka Police Station saying that video is being circulated on social media, in which, defamatory and malicious language has been used against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, Minister Mithlesh Thakur and others. An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint under various sections of ST/SC Act, Prevention of Atrocities Act and IT Act and the person seen in the video, identified and Tipu Sultan Khan was arrested," said Garhwa SP Anjani Kumar.

The process of identifying other persons linked to the video is on so that they could also be arrested, he added. "People who forwarded the malicious video content, with an intention to assassinate the character and image of the persons concerned, are also under police scanner," the SP said.

The SP informed that Tipu Sultan presently has been running a YouTube channel in the name of 'Bhokal TV'. His background is being checked whether he has some criminal history so that further action could be taken against him, he said.

RANCHI: Tipu Sultan Khan alias Samar, a YouTuber from Jharkhand, was arrested from Gharwa on Monday for allegedly sharing objectionable and defamatory content against chief minister Hemant Soren and others on his YouTube channel. According to police, the content that Khan aired on his YouTube channel was "highly objectionable, insulting, derogatory and full of acrimony and caste bias." Garhwa SP Anjani Kumar Jha said that the YouTuber has been booked under various sections under the SC /ST Act, Prevention of Atrocities Act, along with sections of the IPC and the IT Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "A complaint was lodged a Ranka Police Station saying that video is being circulated on social media, in which, defamatory and malicious language has been used against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, Minister Mithlesh Thakur and others. An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint under various sections of ST/SC Act, Prevention of Atrocities Act and IT Act and the person seen in the video, identified and Tipu Sultan Khan was arrested," said Garhwa SP Anjani Kumar. The process of identifying other persons linked to the video is on so that they could also be arrested, he added. "People who forwarded the malicious video content, with an intention to assassinate the character and image of the persons concerned, are also under police scanner," the SP said. The SP informed that Tipu Sultan presently has been running a YouTube channel in the name of 'Bhokal TV'. His background is being checked whether he has some criminal history so that further action could be taken against him, he said.